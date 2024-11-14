Logan City Light & Power, WATTMORE and Eos to Energize the Municipal Utility’s First Battery Energy Storage System

Logan City Light & Power's first energy storage system uses Eos Energy zinc hybrid batteries and a WATTMORE Energy Management System.

The project uses Eos Energy’s non-flammable aqueous zinc batteries to support renewables and strengthen the grid.

As we increase our use of solar and wind energy, we are excited to add energy storage to our network to increase the value of our renewable energy resources and increase grid reliability” — Mark Montgomery, Director of Logan Light & Power

LOGAN, UT, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logan City Light & Power , the electric utility for the City of Logan, Utah, and WATTMORE , an energy storage software and service provider, announced today the successful completion of a 125 KW, 500 KWh battery energy storage system in Logan, Utah.While this battery energy storage system (BESS), supported by Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. batteries and storage technology and WATTMORE Intellect Energy Management System software, is deployed on a smaller scale, it will help Logan City understand how to implement a larger scale system to support renewable energy on the grid, provide additional power when electricity demand is high, provide backup power when needed, and ensure greater reliability of the grid.“As we increase our use of solar and wind energy, we are excited to add energy storage to our network to increase the value of our renewable energy resources and increase grid reliability,” said Mark Montgomery, Director of Logan Light & Power. “This energy storage project will help us plan for future clean energy projects, and we appreciate WATTMORE and Eos helping us launch this important clean energy and reliability project.”The BESS project includes a single container of Eos Energy zinc hybrid batteries and the WATTMORE Intellect Energy Management System (EMS) to supply energy for multiple use cases. WATTMORE’s EMS system uses machine learning to optimally charge and discharge the batteries to enable Logan Light & Power to learn how batteries can provide backup power to critical loads, reduce demand charges to save on costs, and improve the utilization of solar and natural gas assets.“WATTMORE is thrilled to be part of Logan’s first energy storage system, and we applaud the utility for taking this important step in modernizing the grid,” said WATTMORE CEO Jonathan (JW) Postal. “Our EMS software is now paired seamlessly with Eos Energy’s American-made non-flammable liquid zinc batteries to manage back-up power, peak shaving, and improve the utilization of solar and natural gas assets for the utility.”Eos Energy batteries, made at the company’s Turtle Creek, Penn., manufacturing facility, are guaranteed to be safe and non-flammable. Eos batteries do not require cooling systems, which reduces both ambient noise and operating costs.“Battery storage systems are a critical component of any grid-scale renewable project, and we are excited to be an integral part of bringing Logan’s new energy storage project to life,” said Justin Vagnozzi, SVP of Global Sales at Eos Energy. “We recognize the significance of the city and utility adopting made in America clean energy technologies in their first BESS installation, which will provide valuable insight for future projects.”About WATTMOREWATTMORE provides advanced software tools that help utilities and asset owners optimize and monetize their battery energy storage systems (BESS). The WATTMORE Intellect EMS platform is flexible, works with any BESS system and is designed to adapt to any number of system expansions, upgrades and changes. To find out more, visit us at wattmore.com and follow us on LinkedIn.About Eos EnergyEos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. It is safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable, manufactured in the U.S., and the core of our innovative systems that today provides utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3 to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.####MEDIA CONTACTSWATTMOREJonathan (JW) Postal, CEOJw.postal@wattmore.comLogan City Light & PowerMark Montgomery, Directormark.montgomery@loganutah.gov

