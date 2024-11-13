Van Zant Drops Lyric Video for 'Warrior' from Upcoming Album Out November 22 from Frontiers Music SRL

VAN ZANT

The new single is an advance release from “Always Look Up,” the first new album in nearly two decades from the Southern Rock icons.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern rock icons Van Zant have released the new single, “Warrior,” from their upcoming album, Always Look Up ​ — available everywhere November 22, 2024 from Frontiers Music SRL. Watch the official lyric video now: https://youtu.be/pNWrPYYVclQ Van Zant, made up of .38 Special co-founder Donnie Van Zant and Lynyrd Skynyrd frontman Johnny Van Zant, has reunited and returned to the studio for what will be their first new album in nearly two decades. Always Look Up will also mark the duo’s first foray into Christian music, while holding firm to their southern rock roots."As Christians our job is to go out and to shout to the world with God’s truth,” says Donnie. "We’ve actually got a song on the album called ‘Warrior’ and the song reminds us that, as Christians, we need to fight for the Godly kingdom cause we have Satan and he’s there like a lion on a prowl, always trying to cause complete havoc. We need to be very vigilant, constantly aware and be warriors for God’s work.”Van Zant previously released music videos for new tracks “ Speak His Name ” and " There You Are ," and a lyric video for " Jesus Christ ."Pre-Save Link for Always Look Up: https://ffm.to/vanzantalwayslookup About Frontiers Music SRL: Originally founded in Naples, Italy in 1996 by Serafino Perugino and his father Fernando as a distribution company, Frontiers has developed into one of the premiere independent rock labels in the world. Synonymous with quality music from across a broad spectrum of rock genres, the label has worked with multiple genre heavyweights and fan favorites. Aside from providing a home for classic artists from the '70s and '80s, the label has also become home to a wealth of young, up and coming talent that, with a savvy and forward thinking A&R and marketing approach, will be developed into the future of rock and metal. With a deep commitment to and passion for THE MUSIC and the artists who create it and massive global distribution, sales, marketing, and publicity channels, Frontiers is the premiere home for established and emerging rock artists.

