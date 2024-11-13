Global Barrier Shrink Bags Market to Reach USD 4.9 Billion by 2034, Driven by Demand in Meat Packaging | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The UK is projected to reach USD 102.6 million in barrier shrink bag revenue by 2034, driven by increased prime cattle slaughter and beef production in 2024. Barrier shrink bags, offering superior protection against oxygen, moisture, and contaminants, are in high demand for beef storage, distribution, and export.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The barrier shrink bags market is projected to experience significant growth over the next decade, with global sales estimated at USD 3.4 billion in 2024 and anticipated to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2034. According to market forecasts, the industry is set to grow at a steady CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2034. This growth follows a revenue milestone of USD 3.3 billion in 2023, with year-over-year growth projected at 3.4% in 2024.



One of the primary drivers of this growth is the meat packaging sector, which is expected to account for more than 54% of the barrier shrink bags market by 2034. These bags play a vital role in packaging fresh, frozen, and processed meat products, where maintaining quality, extending shelf life, and preventing spoilage are essential.

Barrier shrink bags offer robust protection against moisture, contamination, and environmental factors, ensuring meat products retain their freshness from production to the point of sale.

The rising meat consumption in emerging markets is a key factor propelling demand for barrier shrink bags. As consumers increasingly prioritize quality and safety in food products, the meat packaging industry relies on advanced packaging solutions like barrier shrink bags to meet these expectations and support global supply chains.

Understanding the Barrier Shrink Bags Market

The Barrier Shrink Bags Market refers to the industry that deals with the production, distribution, and consumption of barrier shrink bags. These are specialized packaging materials that offer protection against external elements, such as moisture, gases, and contaminants, which could affect the quality of the product inside.

Regional Insights into the Barrier Shrink Bags Market

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) USA 2.10% Germany 1.20% UK 1.10% Canada 2.70% India 4.60% China 4.00% Japan 4.10% Brazil 3.00%

"The Barrier Shrink Bags market is experiencing steady growth due to the increasing demand for enhanced product preservation and extended shelf life in packaging. As consumer preferences shift towards more sustainable and reliable packaging solutions, the adoption of barrier shrink bags continues to rise, particularly in the food and beverage sector," says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Prominent Drivers of the Barrier Shrink Bags Market

Rising Demand for Extended Shelf Life in Food Packaging: The need for packaging solutions that can preserve the freshness and extend the shelf life of food products is driving the demand for barrier shrink bags. These bags protect against oxygen, moisture, and contaminants, keeping food fresh for longer periods. Growth in Processed and Convenience Foods: As consumer preference shifts towards convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals, there is a growing demand for effective packaging solutions. Barrier shrink bags provide optimal protection, helping maintain processed foods' quality and safety during transportation and storage. Increase in E-Commerce and Online Food Deliveries: With the rise of online shopping, including grocery and food delivery services, the need for durable and protective packaging solutions like barrier shrink bags is expanding. These bags ensure products are securely packaged and protected from external elements during shipping. Rising Awareness of Product Safety and Sustainability: Increasing awareness of food safety and hygiene, coupled with a growing focus on sustainable packaging solutions, is propelling the demand for barrier shrink bags. They offer a reliable method of packaging with minimal environmental impact, especially when made from recyclable materials. Technological Advancements in Packaging Materials: Ongoing innovations in packaging technology, such as the development of multi-layer films and improved barrier properties, are enhancing the performance of barrier shrink bags. These advancements ensure better protection against light, gases, and moisture, further driving market growth across various sectors.



Key Takeaways: Barrier Shrink Bags Market

The global barrier shrink bags industry recorded a CAGR of 1.8% during the historical period from 2019 to 2023.

The industry's market value reached USD 3.3 billion in 2023, reflecting a positive growth trend.

UK's revenue from the barrier shrink bags industry is projected to reach USD 102.6 million by 2034.

Meat production in the United States, as projected by USDA, is expected to reach 47.53 million tons in 2022, influencing packaging demand.

Polyethylene shrink bags are expected to grow at a 3.1% CAGR through 2034, indicating a steady market growth.

Cheese & dairy applications within the shrink bags sector are projected to grow at 4.3% CAGR by 2034, reflecting increased demand in the food sector.

Competitive Landscape

This market is quite competitive, since there are numerous firms innovating, providing quality, and taking into account environmental concerns. The primary players in this market are large multinational packaging businesses, regional manufacturers, and niche experts who provide more advanced barrier technologies, such as multi-layer films, to protect and extend the shelf life of packed products.

Being sustainable is extremely important, and as the need for greener packaging develops, competitors shift to environmentally friendly, recyclable, or biodegradable items.

Partnerships with food producers and customization options, such as requirements for specific barrier qualities for meat, dairy, and seafood items, are also important considerations. Companies can then adjust their products to meet the wants of their customers, increasing market rivalry.

Key Players of Barrier Shrink Bags Industry

Sealed Air Corporation

Amcor plc

WINPAK LTD.

FLEXOPACK S.A.

Viscofan Group

Atlantis-Pak.

Tipack Group

allfo GmbH & Co. KG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Flavorseal

BUERGOFOL GmbH

PREMIUMPACK GmbH

VACPAC INC.



Recent Industry Developments in Barrier Shrink Bags Market

In 2023, Buergofol launched a new range of 100% recyclable high-barrier films designed for the meat and dairy industries, addressing the need for sustainable packaging solutions.

In June 2023, Asahi Kasei Corporation entered a strategic partnership aimed at improving its barrier packaging technology. This collaboration focuses on leveraging advanced materials and innovations to enhance the performance of its barrier shrink bags in competitive markets.

In 2023, Viscofan launched a new line of biodegradable barrier shrink bags designed for the meat industry, aligning with its commitment to sustainability.

In 2023, Va Pac Inc. launched an innovative line of biodegradable high-barrier shrink bags aimed at the seafood industry, responding to customer demand for eco-conscious packaging.

Key Segments of Barrier Shrink Bags Industry

By Material Type:

Barrier shrink bags industry is divided into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyamide, EVOH, PVDC, and others. Polyethylene is further classified as LDPE and LLDPE.

By Product Type:

Barrier shrink bags industry is segregated into round bottom sealed, straight bottom sealed, and side sealed.

By Barrier Type:

The industry is classified by high barrier and ultra-high barrier.

By Application:

The industry is classified by meat, seafood, poultry, cheese & dairy, and other.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East and Africa (MEA), have been covered in the report.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

German Translation

Es wird prognostiziert, dass der Markt für Barriere-Schrumpfbeutel in den nächsten zehn Jahren ein erhebliches Wachstum verzeichnen wird, wobei der weltweite Umsatz im Jahr 2024 auf 3,4 Mrd. USD geschätzt wird und bis 2034 voraussichtlich 4,9 Mrd. USD erreichen wird. Marktprognosen zufolge wird die Branche von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer stetigen CAGR von 3,5 % wachsen. Dieses Wachstum folgt auf einen Umsatzmeilenstein von 3,3 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2023, wobei für 2024 ein Wachstum von 3,4 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr prognostiziert wird.

Einer der Haupttreiber dieses Wachstums ist der Sektor der Fleischverpackungen, der bis 2034 voraussichtlich mehr als 54 % des Marktes für Barriere-Schrumpfbeutel ausmachen wird. Diese Beutel spielen eine wichtige Rolle beim Verpacken von frischen, gefrorenen und verarbeiteten Fleischprodukten, bei denen es auf die Aufrechterhaltung der Qualität, die Verlängerung der Haltbarkeit und die Verhinderung von Verderb ankommt.

Barriere-Schrumpfbeutel bieten robusten Schutz vor Feuchtigkeit, Kontamination und Umwelteinflüssen und stellen sicher, dass Fleischprodukte von der Produktion bis zum Point of Sale ihre Frische behalten.

Der steigende Fleischkonsum in den Schwellenländern ist ein Schlüsselfaktor für die Nachfrage nach Barriere-Schrumpfbeuteln. Da die Verbraucher zunehmend Wert auf Qualität und Sicherheit bei Lebensmitteln legen, verlässt sich die Fleischverpackungsindustrie auf fortschrittliche Verpackungslösungen wie Barriere-Schrumpfbeutel, um diese Erwartungen zu erfüllen und globale Lieferketten zu unterstützen.

Den Markt für Barriere-Schrumpfbeutel verstehen

Der Markt für Barriere-Schrumpfbeutel bezieht sich auf die Branche, die sich mit der Produktion, dem Vertrieb und dem Verbrauch von Barriere-Schrumpfbeuteln befasst. Dabei handelt es sich um spezielle Verpackungsmaterialien, die Schutz vor äußeren Einflüssen wie Feuchtigkeit, Gasen und Verunreinigungen bieten, die die Qualität des Produkts im Inneren beeinträchtigen könnten.

Regionale Einblicke in den Markt für Barriere-Schrumpfbeutel

Länder Wert-CAGR (2024 bis 2034) USA 2.10% Deutschland 1.20% Vereinigtes Königreich 1.10% Kanada 2.70% Indien 4.60% China 4.00% Japan 4.10% Brazilien 3.00%

"Der Markt für Barriere-Schrumpfbeutel verzeichnet aufgrund der steigenden Nachfrage nach verbesserter Produktkonservierung und verlängerter Haltbarkeit in Verpackungen ein stetiges Wachstum. Da sich die Verbraucherpräferenzen hin zu nachhaltigeren und zuverlässigeren Verpackungslösungen verlagern, nimmt die Akzeptanz von Barriere-Schrumpfbeuteln weiter zu, insbesondere im Lebensmittel- und Getränkesektor." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Prominente Treiber des Marktes für Barriere-Schrumpfbeutel

Steigende Nachfrage nach längerer Haltbarkeit bei Lebensmittelverpackungen: Der Bedarf an Verpackungslösungen, die die Frische bewahren und die Haltbarkeit von Lebensmitteln verlängern können, treibt die Nachfrage nach Barriere-Schrumpfbeuteln an. Diese Beutel schützen vor Sauerstoff, Feuchtigkeit und Verunreinigungen und halten Lebensmittel länger frisch. Wachstum bei verarbeiteten Lebensmitteln und Fertiggerichten: Da sich die Präferenz der Verbraucher hin zu Fertiggerichten und Fertiggerichten verschiebt, steigt die Nachfrage nach effektiven Verpackungslösungen. Barriere-Schrumpfbeutel bieten optimalen Schutz und tragen dazu bei, die Qualität und Sicherheit von verarbeiteten Lebensmitteln während des Transports und der Lagerung zu erhalten. Zunahme von E-Commerce und Online-Lebensmittellieferungen: Mit dem Aufkommen des Online-Shoppings, einschließlich Lebensmittel- und Lebensmittellieferdiensten, steigt der Bedarf an langlebigen und schützenden Verpackungslösungen wie Barriere-Schrumpfbeuteln. Diese Beutel sorgen dafür, dass die Produkte während des Transports sicher verpackt und vor äußeren Einflüssen geschützt sind. Steigendes Bewusstsein für Produktsicherheit und Nachhaltigkeit: Das zunehmende Bewusstsein für Lebensmittelsicherheit und Hygiene, gepaart mit einem wachsenden Fokus auf nachhaltige Verpackungslösungen, treibt die Nachfrage nach Barriere-Schrumpfbeuteln voran. Sie bieten eine zuverlässige Verpackungsmethode mit minimaler Umweltbelastung, insbesondere wenn sie aus recycelbaren Materialien hergestellt werden. Technologische Fortschritte bei Verpackungsmaterialien: Laufende Innovationen in der Verpackungstechnologie, wie die Entwicklung von Mehrschichtfolien und verbesserte Barriereeigenschaften, verbessern die Leistungsfähigkeit von Barriere-Schrumpfbeuteln. Diese Fortschritte sorgen für einen besseren Schutz vor Licht, Gasen und Feuchtigkeit und treiben das Marktwachstum in verschiedenen Sektoren weiter voran.



Wichtige Erkenntnisse: Markt für Barriere-Schrumpfbeutel

Die globale Branche für Barriere-Schrumpfbeutel verzeichnete im historischen Zeitraum von 2019 bis 2023 eine CAGR von 1,8 %.

Der Marktwert der Branche erreichte im Jahr 2023 3,3 Milliarden US-Dollar, was einen positiven Wachstumstrend widerspiegelt.

Der britische Umsatz mit der Schrumpfbeutelindustrie wird bis 2034 voraussichtlich 102,6 Mio. USD erreichen.

Die Fleischproduktion in den Vereinigten Staaten wird, wie vom USDA prognostiziert, im Jahr 2022 voraussichtlich 47,53 Millionen Tonnen erreichen, was sich auf die Verpackungsnachfrage auswirken wird.

Es wird erwartet, dass Polyethylen-Schrumpfbeutel bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 3,1 % wachsen werden, was auf ein stetiges Marktwachstum hindeutet.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass Käse- und Molkereianwendungen im Bereich der Schrumpfbeutel bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 4,3 % wachsen werden, was die gestiegene Nachfrage im Lebensmittelsektor widerspiegelt.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Dieser Markt ist hart umkämpft, da es zahlreiche Unternehmen gibt, die innovativ sind, Qualität liefern und Umweltbelange berücksichtigen. Die Hauptakteure auf diesem Markt sind große multinationale Verpackungsunternehmen, regionale Hersteller und Nischenexperten, die fortschrittlichere Barrieretechnologien wie mehrschichtige Folien anbieten, um die Haltbarkeit verpackter Produkte zu schützen und zu verlängern.

Nachhaltigkeit ist äußerst wichtig, und da sich der Bedarf an umweltfreundlicheren Verpackungen entwickelt, verlagern sich die Wettbewerber auf umweltfreundliche, recycelbare oder biologisch abbaubare Artikel.

Partnerschaften mit Lebensmittelherstellern und Anpassungsoptionen, wie z. B. Anforderungen an bestimmte Barrierequalitäten für Fleisch, Milchprodukte und Meeresfrüchte, sind ebenfalls wichtige Überlegungen. Unternehmen können dann ihre Produkte an die Bedürfnisse ihrer Kunden anpassen, was die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit auf dem Markt erhöht.

Hauptakteure der Barriere-Schrumpfbeutelindustrie

Sealed Air Corporation

Amcor plc

WINPAK GMBH

FLEXOPACK S.A.

Viscofan-Gruppe

Atlantis-Pak.

Tipack Gruppe

allfo GmbH & Co. KG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Flavorseal

BUERGOFOL GmbH

PREMIUMPACK GmbH

VACPAC INC.



Jüngste Branchenentwicklungen auf dem Markt für Barriere-Schrumpfbeutel

Im Jahr 2023 brachte Buergofol ein neues Sortiment an 100 % recycelbaren Hochbarrierefolien auf den Markt, die für die Fleisch- und Milchindustrie entwickelt wurden und dem Bedarf an nachhaltigen Verpackungslösungen gerecht werden.

Im Juni 2023 ging die Asahi Kasei Corporation eine strategische Partnerschaft ein, die darauf abzielt, ihre Barriereverpackungstechnologie zu verbessern. Diese Zusammenarbeit konzentriert sich auf die Nutzung fortschrittlicher Materialien und Innovationen, um die Leistung seiner Barriere-Schrumpfbeutel in wettbewerbsintensiven Märkten zu verbessern.

Im Jahr 2023 brachte Viscofan eine neue Linie von biologisch abbaubaren Barriere-Schrumpfbeuteln auf den Markt, die für die Fleischindustrie entwickelt wurden und damit seinem Engagement für Nachhaltigkeit entsprechen.

Im Jahr 2023 brachte Va Pac Inc. eine innovative Linie biologisch abbaubarer Schrumpfbeutel mit hoher Barriere auf den Markt, die sich an die Fisch- und Meeresfrüchteindustrie richtet und damit auf die Kundennachfrage nach umweltbewussten Verpackungen reagiert.

Schlüsselsegmente der Barriere-Schrumpfbeutelindustrie

Nach Materialtyp:

Die Industrie der Barriere-Schrumpfbeutel ist in Polyethylen, Polypropylen, Polyamid, EVOH, PVDC und andere unterteilt. Polyethylen wird weiterhin als LDPE und LLDPE klassifiziert.

Nach Produkttyp:

Die Barriere-Schrumpfbeutelindustrie ist unterteilt in Rundboden, Zylinder und Seite.

Nach Barrieretyp:

Die Branche wird nach Hochbarriere und Ultrahochbarriere klassifiziert.

Nach Anwendung:

Die Branche wird in Fleisch, Meeresfrüchte, Geflügel, Käse und Milchprodukte und andere unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Wichtige Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Ostasiens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas (MEA) wurden in dem Bericht behandelt.

