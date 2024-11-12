Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,497 in the last 365 days.

Celebrate National Career Development Month with The DeBruce Foundation’s Expert Panel

Gain exclusive access to new resources and expert discussions to expand career pathways in a free, virtual setting

Kansas City, MO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 19, The DeBruce Foundation will be hosting a virtual event to celebrate National Career Development Month. At the event, The Foundation will be sharing its 2024 Employment Empowerment research insights and providing access to its new, free K-12 Career Literacy resources. Attendees will also learn from a panel of experts working to empower children, students, and workers across the country. This event is for workforce development leaders, educators, policymakers, and anyone who is dedicated to expanding career pathways.

WHO:

  • Angie Castera, Chief People Officer at American Student Assistance (ASA)
  • Kristin DiQuollo, Co-Executive Producer at Fred Rogers Productions
  • Jessica Asbury, Coordinator of Elementary Real World Learning at Piper USD 203
  • Dr. Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, Executive Director and COO at The DeBruce Foundation
  • Jylon Hollinshed, Agilities© Ambassador

WHAT: A virtual event featuring a panel of experts to discuss national research insights; new, free K-12 Career Literacy resources; and more. 

WHEN:
1 p.m. (CT), November 19th, 2024

WHERE:
Zoom webinar; RSVP at no cost here 

About The DeBruce Foundation
The DeBruce Foundation is a national foundation whose mission is to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. The Foundation is geared toward helping individuals unlock their potential and find career pathways. By developing solutions such as the Agile Work Profiler ©, we change how people pursue careers. By partnering strategically, we increase experiences and exposure to widen career opportunities. We develop young people by engaging them in decision-making through initiatives such as DeBruce Career Corps. Learn more at www.DeBruce.org.

###

Attachment 


Jarrett Jones
Lents Mazur & Associates
jjones@lentsmazur.com

Chanelle Zak
Lents Mazur & Associates
czak@lentsmazur.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Celebrate National Career Development Month with The DeBruce Foundation’s Expert Panel

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more