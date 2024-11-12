Submit Release
Commercial Vehicle Group Announces Departure of Carlos Jimenez

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Vehicle Group (the “Company” or “CVG”) (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, announced that Carlos Jimenez, who briefly held the role of Executive Vice President, Global Operations and Supply Chain, is resigning from the Company effective immediately for personal reasons that would prevent him from fulfilling his responsibilities at CVG. Mr. Jimenez’s resignation is not due to any concerns with the Company.

The Company is in the process of conducting a comprehensive search for a permanent replacement to lead Global Operations and Supply Chain. In the interim period, James Ray, President and Chief Executive Officer, will assume oversight responsibilities for Global Operations and Supply Chain.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about CVG and its products is available at www.cvgrp.com.

