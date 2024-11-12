Taboola to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Seaport Digital Media & Advertising Conference

Date: November 18, 2024

Presentation Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Event: UBS Global Technology & AI Conference

Date: December 2 and 3, 2024

Presentation Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

Event: UBS Global Media & Communications Conference

Date: December 9, 2024

Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chats will be available on Taboola’s investor relations website at www.taboola.com/about/investors .

About Taboola

Taboola is a market leading technology powering recommendations for the open web.

The Company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Approximately 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions. Leading brands, including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on X.

Investor Contact:

Jessica Kourakos & Aadam Anwar

investors@taboola.com

Press Contact:

Dave Struzzi

press@taboola.com

