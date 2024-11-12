Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | October 2024

Milwaukee, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  October   YTD - October Beginning
Inventory 		 
  2024 2023 %Chg   2024 2023 %Chg Oct 2024  
2WD Farm Tractors                  
  < 40 HP 12,185 13,303 -8.4   118,486 138,956 -14.7 76,889  
  40 < 100 HP 5,868 6,731 -12.8   46,780 51,863 -9.8 36,120  
  100+ HP 2,578 4,142 -37.8   19,993 23,610 -15.3 12,043  
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 20,631 24,176 -14.7   185,259 214,429 -13.6 125,052  
4WD Farm Tractors 723 726 -0.4   3,835 3,786 1.3 1,056  
Total Farm Tractors 21,354 24,902 -14.2   189,094 218,215 -13.3 126,108  
Self-Prop Combines 516 789 -34.6   4,977 6,474 -23.1 1,370  
               

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


Association of Equipment Manufacturers
414.272.0943
statsticsdepartment@aem.org

