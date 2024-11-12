Submit Release
Hallador Energy Company Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results

- Signs Non-Binding Term Sheet with Leading Global Data Center Developer to Supply Power for 10+ years -
- Q3 Total Revenue of $105.0 Million -
- Q3 Net Income of $1.6 Million or $0.04 Earnings per Share -
- Q3 Operating Cash Flow of ($12.9) Million -
- Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $9.6 Million -

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (“Hallador” or the “Company”), today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“During the quarter, we reached an important milestone in our transformation to an independent power producer as we signed a non-binding term sheet with a leading global data center developer,” said Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team is working diligently to finalize definitive agreements with this partner and the relevant utility that will support the delivery of our energy and capacity to the large load end user. The proposed transaction involves selling the energy and capacity to the end-user through a utility or cooperative, which would be an “in front of the meter” transaction in contrast to the “behind the meter” structures that have created recent regulatory challenges for others. If we are successful in executing definitive agreements, the proposed transaction would contract the majority of our plant’s energy and capacity at prices higher than the forward curve for more than a decade to come.

“While we have not yet reached binding agreements, we are encouraged by our progress with this partner and by the strong interest we continue to see from other potential counterparties in our energy and capacity offerings, which have been bolstered by Indiana’s efforts to attract datacenters and other high density power users with its business-friendly climate and favorable tax policy. We believe we hold a considerable portion of the remaining unsold accredited capacity in MISO Zone 6, covering Indiana and parts of western Kentucky and we are well positioned to take advantage of the significant demand for our capacity.”

Bilsland continued, “Additionally, we have made considerable strides in strengthening our balance sheet in recent months. Subsequent to quarter end, we executed a $60 million prepaid power purchase agreement (PPA) and utilized $20 million of the proceeds to pay down bank term debt and $34 million to pay down the revolver. At the end of October our bank debt balance was $23.5 million compared to $91.5 million outstanding at the end of 2023. Between our strengthened balance sheet and an improving environment for both coal and power sales, we are poised to exit 2024 on strong footing which should allow us to capitalize on the long-term multi-year growth opportunities ahead.”

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Hallador returned to growth on both the top and bottom line compared to the second quarter.
     
    • Total revenue increased 12% to $105 million, driven by a 21% increase in electric sales to $71.7 million. This marks a near Company record for electric sales revenue mix, as Hallador continues to emphasize electric sales as an independent power producer.
       
    • Net income increased to $1.6 million compared to $(10.2) million in the second quarter, with adjusted EBITDA up significantly to $9.6 million compared to $(5.8) million as the Company returned to profitability through improved power pricing and lower costs per MWh at its Merom Power Plant.
       
  • The Company is now strengthening its balance sheet (post quarter-end) without equity dilution.
     
    • Total bank debt was $70.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $45.5 million at June 30, 2024 and $91.5 million at December 31, 2023.
       
    • Total liquidity was $34.9 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $60.7 million at June 30, 2024 and $26.2 million at December 31, 2023.
       
    • Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company secured a $60 million prepaid PPA and utilized $20 million of the proceeds to pay down bank term debt and $34 million to pay down its revolver. At October 31, 2024, total bank debt was $23.5 million and total liquidity was $53.8 million.
       
    • The Company did not utilize its ATM program in the third quarter or subsequent to quarter-end.
       
  • Hallador continues to focus on forward sales to secure its energy position.
     
    • At quarter-end, Hallador had total forward energy, capacity and coal sales to 3rd party customers of $937.2 million through 2029, up from $871.7 at the end of the second quarter.
       
    • Hallador signed a non-binding term sheet with a leading global data center developer to support the delivery of energy and capacity to a large load end user customer for 10+ years. The completion of the proposed transaction is subject to, among other matters, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements and there can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated on the terms or timeframe currently contemplated, or at all.
                         
Financial Summary ($ in Millions and Unaudited)                        
                         
  Q3 2023      Q1 2024      Q2 2024   Q3 2024
Electric Sales $ 67.4     $ 58.8     $ 56.8     $ 71.7  
Coal Sales - 3rd Party $ 97.4     $ 49.6     $ 32.8     $ 31.7  
Other Revenue $ 1.0     $ 1.3     $ 1.3     $ 1.6  
Total Revenue $ 165.8     $ 109.7     $ 90.9     $ 105.0  
Net Income (Loss) $ 16.1     $ (1.7 )   $ (10.2 )   $ 1.6  
Operating Cash Flow $ 35.3     $ 16.4     $ 23.5     $ (12.9 )
Adjusted EBITDA* $ 35.9     $ 6.8     $ (5.8 )   $ 9.6  

_____________________
*   Non-GAAP financial measure, defined as operating cash flows less effects of certain subsidiary and equity method investment activity, plus bank interest, less effects of working capital period changes, plus other amortization

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is an important measure in analyzing our liquidity and is a key component of certain material covenants contained within our Credit Agreement, specifically the minimum quarterly EBITDA. Noncompliance with the covenants could result in our lenders requiring the Company to immediately repay all amounts borrowed. If we cannot satisfy these financial covenants, we would be prohibited under our Credit Agreement from engaging in certain activities, such as incurring additional indebtedness, making certain payments, and acquiring and disposing of assets. Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA is critical to the assessment of our liquidity. The required amount of Adjusted EBITDA is a variable based on our debt outstanding and/or required debt payments at the time of the quarterly calculation based on a rolling prior 12‑month period.

Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, to cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP measure, is as follows (in thousands) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

                       
Reconciliation of GAAP "Cash provided by (used in) operating activities" to non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA"
(In $ Thousands and Unaudited)
                       
  Three Months Ended      Nine Months Ended
  September 30,    September 30, 
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Cash provided by operating activities $ (12,906 )   $ 35,284     $ 26,985     $ 79,527  
Current income tax expense         (178 )           315  
Loss from Hourglass Sands         1       1       3  
Loss from Sunrise Indemnity               12        
Distribution from Sunrise Energy                     (625 )
Bank and convertible note interest expense   2,254       2,428       9,113       7,632  
Working capital period changes   18,821       (8,285 )     (24,659 )     8,105  
Other long-term asset and liability changes   51       (210 )     (1,352 )     (914 )
ASC 606 Capacity Adjustment         3,703       (3,703 )     3,703  
Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation   218       1,355       820       2,286  
Other amortization   1,119       1,822       3,367       5,200  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,557     $ 35,920     $ 10,584     $ 105,232  
                       
Cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (10,663 )   $ (18,136 )   $ (36,233 )   $ (48,684 )
                       
Cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ 22,482     $ (16,802 )   $ 11,766     $ (30,553 )
                               


Solid Forward Sales Position - Segment Basis, Before Intercompany Eliminations (unaudited):
                           
  2024   2025   2026   2027   2028   2029   Total
Power                                                      
Energy                                                      
Contracted MWh (in millions)   0.81       2.56       1.83       1.78       1.09       0.27       8.34  
Average contracted price per MWh $ 35.51     $ 35.81     $ 55.37     $ 54.65     $ 53.07     $ 51.33          
Contracted revenue (in millions) $ 28.76     $ 91.67     $ 101.33     $ 97.28     $ 57.85     $ 13.86     $ 390.75  
                                                       
Capacity                                                      
Average daily contracted capacity MW   716       801       744       623       454       100          
Average contracted capacity price per MW $ 205     $ 198     $ 230     $ 226     $ 225     $ 230          
Contracted capacity revenue (in millions) $ 13.54     $ 57.89     $ 62.46     $ 51.39     $ 37.39     $ 3.47     $ 226.14  
                                                       
Total Energy & Capacity Revenue                                                      
                                                       
Contracted Power revenue (in millions) $ 42.30     $ 149.56     $ 163.79     $ 148.67     $ 95.24     $ 17.33     $ 616.89  
                                                       
Coal                                                      
Priced tons - 3rd party (in millions)   0.66       1.78       1.50       1.50       0.50             5.94  
Avg price per ton - 3rd party $ 48.02     $ 50.04     $ 56.17     $ 57.17     $ 59.00     $          
Contracted coal revenue - 3rd party (in millions) $ 31.69     $ 89.07     $ 84.26     $ 85.76     $ 29.50     $     $ 320.28  
                                                       
Committed and unpriced tons - 3rd party (in millions)         1       1       1                   3  
                                                       
Total contracted tons - 3rd party (in millions)   0.66       2.78       2.50       2.50       0.50             8.94  
                                                       
TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - CONSOLIDATED $ 73.99     $ 238.63     $ 248.05     $ 234.43     $ 124.74     $ 17.33     $ 937.17  
                                                       
Priced tons - Merom (in millions)   0.27       2.30       2.30       2.30       2.30             9.47  
Avg price per ton - Merom $ 51.00     $ 51.00     $ 51.00     $ 51.00     $ 51.00     $          
Contracted coal revenue - Merom (in millions) $ 13.77     $ 117.30     $ 117.30     $ 117.30     $ 117.30     $     $ 482.97  
                                                       
TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - SEGMENT $ 87.76     $ 355.93     $ 365.35     $ 351.73     $ 242.04     $ 17.33     $ 1,420.14  
                                                       

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "guidance," "target," "potential," "possible,or "probableor statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "will," "should,or "couldbe taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to our ability to execute definitive agreements with respect to the non-binding term sheet with a leading global data center developer. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Hallador and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Hallador’s annual report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Hallador undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Conference Call and Webcast

Hallador management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.halladorenergy.com.

           
Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
           
  September 30,    December 31, 
  2024   2023
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,829     $ 2,842  
Restricted cash   5,812       4,281  
Accounts receivable   11,908       19,937  
Inventory   31,077       23,075  
Parts and supplies   39,663       38,877  
Prepaid expenses   5,964       2,262  
Assets held-for-sale   1,544       1,611  
Total current assets   99,797       92,885  
Property, plant and equipment:          
Land and mineral rights   115,486       115,486  
Buildings and equipment   529,818       537,131  
Mine development   167,077       158,642  
Finance lease right-of-use assets   19,869       12,346  
Total property, plant and equipment   832,250       823,605  
Less - accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization   (360,173 )     (334,971 )
Total property, plant and equipment, net   472,077       488,634  
Investment in Sunrise Energy   2,071       2,811  
Other assets   5,785       5,450  
Total assets $ 579,730     $ 589,780  
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Current liabilities:          
Current portion of bank debt, net $ 24,095     $ 24,438  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   42,915       62,908  
Current portion of lease financing   6,248       3,933  
Deferred revenue   57,293       23,062  
Contract liability - power purchase agreement and capacity payment reduction   41,049       43,254  
Total current liabilities   171,600       157,595  
Long-term liabilities:          
Bank debt, net   42,918       63,453  
Convertible notes payable         10,000  
Convertible notes payable - related party         9,000  
Long-term lease financing   9,234       8,157  
Deferred income taxes   5,846       9,235  
Asset retirement obligations   15,746       14,538  
Contract liability - power purchase agreement   13,456       47,425  
Other   2,133       1,789  
Total long-term liabilities   89,333       163,597  
Total liabilities   260,933       321,192  
Commitments and contingencies          
Stockholders' equity:          
Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued          
Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 42,599 and 34,052 issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   426       341  
Additional paid-in capital   188,018       127,548  
Retained earnings   130,353       140,699  
Total stockholders’ equity   318,797       268,588  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 579,730     $ 589,780  
               


Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
                       
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:                      
Electric sales $ 71,715     $ 67,403     $ 191,861     $ 230,812  
Coal sales   31,662       97,420       114,093       280,596  
Other revenues   1,667       945       4,221       3,888  
Total sales and operating revenues   105,044       165,768       310,175       515,296  
EXPENSES:                      
Fuel   13,176       11,345       31,674       99,959  
Other operating and maintenance costs   33,320       65,551       106,714       139,979  
Cost of purchased power   3,149             7,694        
Utilities   3,185       4,507       10,955       13,347  
Labor   26,721       37,639       88,444       114,698  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   13,838       16,230       42,930       51,375  
Asset retirement obligations accretion   410       468       1,208       1,380  
Exploration costs   62       171       179       682  
General and administrative   6,471       6,054       20,218       18,596  
Total operating expenses   100,332       141,965       310,016       440,016  
                       
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS   4,712       23,803       159       75,280  
                       
Interest expense (1)   (2,692 )     (3,030 )     (10,364 )     (10,470 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt         (1,491 )     (2,790 )     (1,491 )
Equity method investment (loss)   (234 )     (177 )     (740 )     (325 )
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES   1,786       19,105       (13,735 )     62,994  
                       
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT):                      
Current         (178 )           315  
Deferred   232       3,208       (3,389 )     7,638  
Total income tax expense (benefit)   232       3,030       (3,389 )     7,953  
                       
NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,554     $ 16,075     $ (10,346 )   $ 55,041  
                       
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:                      
Basic $ 0.04     $ 0.49     $ (0.27 )   $ 1.66  
Diluted $ 0.04     $ 0.44     $ (0.27 )   $ 1.52  
                       
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING                      
Basic   42,598       33,140       38,455       33,088  
Diluted   43,018       36,848       38,455       36,748  
                               


Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
           
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2024   2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:          
Net income (loss) $ (10,346 )   $ 55,041  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Deferred income tax (benefit)   (3,389 )     7,638  
Equity loss – Sunrise Energy   740       325  
Cash distribution - Sunrise Energy   -       625  
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization   42,930       51,375  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   2,790       1,491  
Loss (gain) on sale of assets   (536 )     78  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   1,251       2,838  
Asset retirement obligations accretion   1,208       1,380  
Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation   (820 )     (2,286 )
Stock-based compensation   3,320       2,774  
Amortization of contract asset and contract liabilities   (36,174 )     (32,444 )
Other   1,352       914  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable   8,029       9,197  
Inventory   (8,002 )     14,874  
Parts and supplies   (786 )     (8,717 )
Prepaid expenses   (1,098 )     1,116  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (7,715 )     (11,419 )
Deferred revenue   34,231       (15,273 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   26,985       79,527  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:          
Capital expenditures   (39,606 )     (48,746 )
Proceeds from sale of equipment   3,373       62  
Net cash used in investing activities   (36,233 )     (48,684 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:          
Payments on bank debt   (86,500 )     (56,463 )
Borrowings of bank debt   65,000       33,000  
Payments on lease financing   (4,105 )      
Proceeds from sale and leaseback arrangement   3,783        
Issuance of related party notes payable   5,000        
Payments on related party notes payable   (5,000 )      
Debt issuance costs   (654 )     (5,940 )
ATM offering   34,515        
Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs   (273 )     (1,150 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   11,766       (30,553 )
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   2,518       290  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period   7,123       6,426  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 9,641     $ 6,716  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,829     $ 2,573  
Restricted cash   5,812       4,143  
  $ 9,641     $ 6,716  
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:          
Cash paid for interest $ 8,679     $ 8,069  
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH FLOW INFORMATION:          
Change in capital expenditures included in accounts payable and prepaid expense $ (7,825 )   $ 3,214  
Stock issued on redemption of convertible notes and interest $ 22,993     $  
               

About Hallador Energy Company

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company’s website at www.halladorenergy.com.

Company Contact

Marjorie Hargrave
Chief Financial Officer
(303) 917-0777
MHargrave@halladorenergy.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
HNRG@elevate-ir.com


