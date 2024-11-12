GINSMS Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GINSMS Inc. (TSXV: GOK) (the “Corporation”) has announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The complete financial results for GINSMS are available at www.sedar.com. Highlights include:

Revenue of $520,779 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 as compared of $772,312 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Gross Profit of $231,056 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 as compared to gross profit of $318,278 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Operating expenses and finance costs of $184,141 for the three-month period ended September 30, as compared to $330,304 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 .

Net profit of $40,948 for three-month period ended September 30, 2024 as compared to a net loss of $22,822 for three-month period ended September 30, 2023.





1. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024



Selected Profit and Loss Information

Financial Highlights Three-month

period ended September 30,

2024

(Unaudited)

$ Three-month

period ended September 30,

2023

(Unaudited)

$ Nine-month

period ended September 30,

2024

(Unaudited)

$ Nine-month

period ended September 30,

2023

(Unaudited)

$

Revenues $ A2P Messaging Service 198,849 221,750 623,057 824,486 Software Products & Services 321,930 550,562 1,423,217 1,608,855 520,779 772,312 2,046,274 2,433,341 Cost of sales $ A2P Messaging Service 84,536 149,254 285,805 571,143 Software Products & Services 205,187 304,780 799,570 893,045 289,723 454,034 1,085,375 1,464,188 Gross profit $ A2P Messaging Service 114,313 72,496 337,252 253,343 Software Products & Services 116,743 245,782 623,647 715,810 231,056 318,278 960,899 969,153 Gross margin % A2P Messaging Service 57.5% 32.7% 54.1% 30.7% Software Products & Services 36.3% 44.6% 43.8% 44.5% 44.4% 41.2% 47.0% 39.8% Adjusted EBITDA(1)$ 70,601 12,115 318,651 225,726 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.6% 1.6% 15.6% 9.3% Net profit/(loss) $

40,948

(22,822)

246,026

151,283

Net profit/(loss) margin 7.9% (3.0)% 12.0% 6.2% Net earnings/(loss) per share $ Basic and Diluted

(in Canadian cents) 0.022 (0.013) 0.131 0.080





(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses, and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognized under IFRS and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.

About GINSMS

Certain information included in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, ”could”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. These statements are not historical facts, but reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management regarding future results and events. Particularly, these forward-looking statements are based on management’s estimate of future events based on technological advances relating to the Corporation’s services, current market conditions and past experiences of management in relation to how certain contracts will affect revenues. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to dependence on major customers, system failures, delays and other problems, increasing competition, security and privacy breaches, dependence on third-party software and equipment, adequacy of network reliance, network diversity and backup systems, loss of significant information, insurance coverage, capacity limits, rapid technology changes, market acceptance, decline in volume of attractions, retention of key members of the management team, success of expansion into Chinese and other Asian markets, credit risk, consolidation of existing customers, dependence on required licenses, economy and politics in countries where the Corporation operates, conflicts of interest and residency of directors and officers. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure the reader that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information, please contact:

GINSMS Inc.

Joel Chin, CEO

Tel: +65-6441-1029

Email: investor.relations@ginsms.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

