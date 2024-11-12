[Latest] Global Dental Digital X-ray Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.7 Billion by 2033 at a 7.68% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Dental Digital X-ray Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 3.10 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.45 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 6.7 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.68% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Acteon Group, Air Techniques Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Cefla S.C., Corix Medical Systems, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Durr Dental SE, Envista Holdings Corporation, Fussen Tech., Midmark Corporation, Planet DDS, Planmeca Oy, The Yoshida Dental MFG. CO. LTD., VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION, VATECH CO. LTD., and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Dental Digital X-ray Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Digital X-ray Systems, Analog X-ray Systems), By Type (Extraoral X-ray Systems, Panoramic/Cephalometric Systems, Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems, Intraoral X-ray Systems, Digital Sensors, Photostimulable Phosphor (PSP) Systems, Hybrid X-ray Systems), By Roast Level (Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Forensic), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Dental Digital X-ray Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.10 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.45 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6.7 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.68% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Dental Digital X-ray Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=54317

Dental Digital X-ray Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Growing Awareness and Adoption of Dental Digital X-ray: Rising awareness among dental professionals about the benefits of digital X-ray technology, such as reduced radiation exposure, faster image acquisition, and enhanced diagnostic capabilities, drives its adoption in dental practices worldwide.

Shift towards Preventive Dentistry: The growing emphasis on preventive dentistry and early detection of dental issues drives the demand for digital X-ray systems for screening, diagnosis, and monitoring of dental conditions, contributing to market growth.

Increasing Cosmetic Dentistry Procedures: The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures, such as teeth whitening, veneers, and orthodontic treatments, drives the need for digital X-ray systems for treatment planning and assessment of aesthetic outcomes.

Expanding Dental Tourism: The growth of dental tourism in emerging markets, coupled with increasing disposable incomes and improving healthcare infrastructure, creates opportunities for market expansion, as dental facilities invest in advanced digital X-ray technology to attract international patients.

Growing Trend of Preventive Dentistry: The increasing emphasis on preventive dentistry and early detection of dental issues presents opportunities for market players to develop and promote digital X-ray systems for screening, diagnosis, and monitoring of dental conditions.

Rising Emphasise on Personalized Dentistry: Personalized medicine and patient-centered care offer opportunities for market players to develop personalized dental digital X-ray solutions, utilizing AI-driven analytics for enhanced patient satisfaction and treatment outcomes.

Growing Dental Tourism: The growing trend of dental tourism, where patients travel to other countries for dental treatments, presents opportunities for market players to cater to international patients by offering advanced digital X-ray technology and comprehensive dental services. Investing in marketing initiatives targeting dental tourists and partnering with dental clinics and medical tourism agencies can help companies tap into this lucrative market segment.

Technological Advancement in Dental Digital X-ray: Digital imaging technology innovation offers market players opportunities to develop advanced X-ray systems with higher resolution, faster image acquisition, 3D imaging capabilities, and AI integration. Investing in research and development can help companies differentiate their products and gain a competitive edge.

Request a Customized Copy of the Dental Digital X-ray Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=54317

Dental Digital X-ray Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In October 2023, PreXion launched the Evolve Sensor intraoral dental digital imaging sensor, along with the 3-in-1 PreXion3D Evolve CBCT, PAN, and CEPH. The sensor offers high-definition images, precision for accurate diagnoses, and user-friendly software for a smooth transition to digital imaging. It saves time, and costs, and reduces environmental footprint.

In November 2023, Carestream Health introduced the HORIZON X-ray System, an affordable, user-friendly, and high-quality imaging solution designed for small-to-midsize imaging centers, orthopedic facilities, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The compact, floor-mount design offers modern functionality, intuitive diagnostic capabilities, and an easy upgrade path to digital imaging.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.45 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 6.7 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 3.10 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.68% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product, Type, Roast Level, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Dental Digital X-ray report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2024

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Dental Digital X-ray report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Dental Digital X-ray Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dental-digital-x-ray-market/





Dental Digital X-ray Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Dental Digital X-ray Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Reduced Dental Visits: During the early stages of the pandemic, dental practices worldwide experienced a significant decline in patient visits due to lockdowns, social distancing measures, and the postponement of elective procedures. This led to a temporary reduction in the demand for dental digital X-ray systems as routine dental check-ups and non-urgent procedures were deferred.

Practice Closures and Reduced Operations: Many dental clinics and hospitals either closed temporarily or operated at reduced capacity, limiting the need for new digital X-ray equipment and delaying planned upgrades and purchases.

Supply Chain Disruptions: The pandemic disrupted global supply chains, causing delays in the production and delivery of digital X-ray systems and components. This affected the ability of manufacturers to meet existing orders and fulfill new ones promptly.

Increased Focus on Infection Control: The pandemic heightened awareness of infection control practices in dental settings. As a result, there was an increased demand for digital X-ray systems that offer enhanced safety features, such as touchless operation and easy-to-clean surfaces, to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Adoption of Digital Solutions: The need to minimize physical contact and ensure patient safety accelerated the adoption of digital technologies, including digital X-ray systems. These systems offer benefits such as faster image acquisition, electronic storage, and easy sharing of images, which are essential for maintaining efficient and safe dental practices during and after the pandemic.

Resumption and Catch-up of Dental Procedures: As restrictions eased and dental practices resumed operations, there was a surge in the demand for dental services, including diagnostic imaging. Patients who had postponed their dental visits returned for treatment, leading to a rebound in the market for digital X-ray systems.

Flexible Financing and Leasing Options: To support dental practices facing financial constraints, market players introduced flexible financing and leasing options for digital X-ray systems. This made it easier for dental clinics to invest in new technology without significant upfront costs.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Dental Digital X-ray Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Request a Customized Copy of the Dental Digital X-ray Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dental-digital-x-ray-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Dental Digital X-ray market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Dental Digital X-ray market forward?

What are the Dental Digital X-ray Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Dental Digital X-ray Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Dental Digital X-ray market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Dental Digital X-ray Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dental-digital-x-ray-market/

Dental Digital X-ray Market – Regional Analysis

The Dental Digital X-ray Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America dominates the global dental digital X-ray market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of digital technologies, and increasing oral health awareness. The mature dental industry, favorable reimbursement policies, and government initiatives drive market growth. The rising prevalence of dental disorders and emphasis on preventive dentistry fuel demand for digital X-ray systems, with advancements in AI and 3D imaging driving innovation.

Europe: Europe is a significant market for dental digital X-ray systems due to its established healthcare infrastructure, increasing dental awareness, and growing elderly population. Government initiatives and leading manufacturers drive market growth. Despite challenges like economic uncertainties and regulatory requirements, technological advancements and integration with practice management software are expected to sustain growth.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia Pacific dental digital X-ray market is growing rapidly due to rising healthcare expenditure, dental tourism, and expanding dental infrastructure. Countries like China, India, and Japan are investing in dental healthcare infrastructure, creating opportunities for market players. Challenges include limited access to advanced technologies and regulatory complexities.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA is a growing market for dental digital X-ray systems due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing dental tourism. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, and the Middle East are investing in dental healthcare infrastructure, while governments in the Middle East and Africa are enhancing access and improving oral health outcomes.

Request a Customized Copy of the Dental Digital X-ray Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dental-digital-x-ray-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Dental Digital X-ray Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Digital X-ray Systems, Analog X-ray Systems), By Type (Extraoral X-ray Systems, Panoramic/Cephalometric Systems, Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems, Intraoral X-ray Systems, Digital Sensors, Photostimulable Phosphor (PSP) Systems, Hybrid X-ray Systems), By Roast Level (Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Forensic), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dental-digital-x-ray-market/

List of the prominent players in the Dental Digital X-ray Market:

Acteon Group

Air Techniques Inc.

Amann Girrbach AG

Cefla S.C.

Corix Medical Systems

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Durr Dental SE

Envista Holdings Corporation

Fussen Tech.

Midmark Corporation

Planet DDS

Planmeca Oy

The Yoshida Dental MFG. CO. LTD.

VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION

VATECH CO. LTD.

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Dental Digital X-ray Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dental-digital-x-ray-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Europe Weight Loss Market : Europe Weight Loss Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Dietary Supplements, Fitness Equipment, Meal Replacements, Weight Loss Programs), By Product Type (Conventional Weight Loss Products, Organic Weight Loss Products, Meal Plans & Services), By End User (Adults, Teenagers, Elderly), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

US Pacemaker Manufacturers Market : US Pacemaker Manufacturers Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Implantable pacemakers, External pacemakers), By Technology (Single Chamber, Dual Chamber, Biventricular Chamber), By Type (MRI Compatible Pacemakers, Conventional Pacemakers), By Application (Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Block, Long QT Syndrome, Congestive Heart Failure, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Cardiac Surgery Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market : Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (IVUS Consoles, IVUS Catheters), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes), By Application (Coronary Diagnosis, Coronary Intervention, Coronary Research, Non-coronary/Peripheral Applications), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Ascites Market : Ascites Market Size, Trends and Insights By Types (Transudative, Exudative, Others), By Diagnosis (Ultrasound, CT Scan, MRI, Blood Test, Laparoscopy, Angiography, Others), By Treatment (Medication, Paracentesis, Surgery, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacies, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Surgical Site Infection Control Market : Surgical Site Infection Control Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Surgical scrubs, Hair clippers, Surgical drapes, Surgical irrigation), By Surgery/Procedure (Cataract surgery, Cesarean section, Dental restoration, Gastric bypass, Others), By Type of Infection (Superficial incisional SSI, Deep incisional SSI, Organ or space SSI), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Clinical Trial Outsourcing Market : Clinical Trial Outsourcing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Services (Protocol Designing, Site Identification, Patient Recruitment, Laboratory Services, Bioanalytical Testing Services, Clinical Trial Data Management Services, Others), By Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), By Study Design (Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access), By Applications (Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Nervous System Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Musculoskeletal Disease, Gastroenterology Diseases, Others), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market : Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Plates, Screws, Others), By Application (Cruciate Ligament Rupture, Bone Fractures, Elbow Dysplasia, Hip Dysplasia, Others), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Drug Addiction Treatment Market : Global Drug Addiction Treatment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Opioid Addiction, Benzodiazepine Addiction, Barbiturate Addiction, Others), By Treatment (Therapy, Medication, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacies, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

The Dental Digital X-ray Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Digital X-ray Systems

Analog X-ray Systems

By Type

Extraoral X-ray Systems Panoramic/Cephalometric Systems Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems

Intraoral X-ray Systems Digital Sensors Photostimulable Phosphor (PSP) Systems

Hybrid X-ray Systems

By Roast Level

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Forensic

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Dental Digital X-ray Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dental-digital-x-ray-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Dental Digital X-ray Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Dental Digital X-ray Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Dental Digital X-ray Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Dental Digital X-ray Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Dental Digital X-ray Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Dental Digital X-ray Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Dental Digital X-ray Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Dental Digital X-ray Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Dental Digital X-ray Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Dental Digital X-ray Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Dental Digital X-ray Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Dental Digital X-ray Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dental-digital-x-ray-market/

Reasons to Purchase Dental Digital X-ray Market Report

Dental Digital X-ray Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Dental Digital X-ray Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Dental Digital X-ray Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Dental Digital X-ray Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Dental Digital X-ray market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Dental Digital X-ray Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dental-digital-x-ray-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Dental Digital X-ray market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Dental Digital X-ray market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Dental Digital X-ray market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Dental Digital X-ray industry.

Managers in the Dental Digital X-ray sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Dental Digital X-ray market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Dental Digital X-ray products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Dental Digital X-ray Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dental-digital-x-ray-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Buy this Premium Dental Digital X-ray Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dental-digital-x-ray-market/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.