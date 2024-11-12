From Enlisted Soldier to Army Reserve Ambassador: Michael T. Hauser's Four Decades of Service

Michael T. Hauser’s story is one of dedication, leadership, and a deep sense of service to both his country and his community. Hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, to his current role as an Army Reserve Ambassador, Hauser's career spans over four decades of extraordinary commitment to the U.S. Army, his family, and a broad range of philanthropic and civic organizations.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in the home of a Marine Veteran, Hauser was instilled with values of hard work, discipline, and selflessness early on. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa before pursuing a master's in computer information systems from Webster University. His pursuit of excellence didn’t stop there, as he further honed his capabilities through the National Security Fellowship at Harvard University. These academic experiences laid the groundwork for the skills and mindset that would define his career.

Hauser’s military journey began when he entered the U.S. Army as an enlisted soldier in 1981. Earning a commission in 1987, Hauser joined the officer corps of the Army and served in numerous leadership positions around the globe, culminating with his final tour as the Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC).

“With over thirty-four years wearing a uniform, I was extremely fortunate in my career to have served with so many amazing Soldiers, officers, civilians, and contractors, who support this great Army every day,” said Hauser. He retired in October 2015 with the rank of colonel after 34 years of service in both active duty and the Army Reserve.

Michael Hauser’s legacy of service extends beyond his own career. His wife, a career educator who has spent much of her career teaching military children at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The call to service extends to his two daughters, who have each served as commissioned officers in the U.S. Army as well. Hauser’s passion for the military extends well beyond his own professional career, and he remains dedicated to supporting service members and veterans through his volunteer work.

In July 2022, Hauser joined the Army Reserve Ambassador Program, an outreach program designed to promote and enhance the mission of the Army Reserve to the public. As an Army Reserve Ambassador (ARA), he plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between the Army Reserve and civilian leaders, including business executives, state and local government officials, and educators. “Through my role as an Army Reserve Ambassador, I’m afforded the opportunity to capitalize on the knowledge and investment the Army made in me by educating those civilian leaders across Kentucky of the important role the Army Reserve’s play for this nation, while continuing to help with the Army Reserve recruiting mission,” said Hauser.

As a volunteer, Hauser remains highly involved in various community organizations, including the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), the POW-MIA Flag Guard, and the Adjutant General’s Corps Regimental Association (AGCRA). His passion for service and leadership continues to inspire others in both military and civilian spheres.

Although Hauser officially retired from active military service in 2015, his influence and impact continue to grow. His career has been marked by his commitment to the values of leadership, honor, and duty—principles he continues to champion in his civilian endeavors. Whether through his work with the Army Reserve Ambassador Program, or his continued involvement in military and community organizations, Hauser is a model of selfless service and dedication.

“I am thankful every time I get the opportunity to put on my ARA hat and impact local communities,” said Hauser. “Whether it is helping young men and women get Minuteman Scholarships that cover all of their college costs or sitting down with local business leaders to discuss how beneficial hiring reserve Soldiers can be, I take great solace in knowing that I am helping both our communities and the U.S. Army Reserve.”

For Hauser, leadership and serving others is a lifelong calling. As he continues to serve, his example will inspire future generations to serve with the same passion and integrity that has defined his career.

“Being an ARA has been immensely rewarding for me in what feels like a very short time,” said Hauser. “I remain humbled by the other successful and talented ARAs I get to learn from across the country. I would encourage anyone who cares about serving others and wants to promote military service to consider becoming an ARA. You don’t have to have served in the Army to become and ARA, you just need to care about the supporting the men and women who live in our communities that also serve in the Army Reserve.”