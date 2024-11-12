Institute of Medicine of Chicago Hosts 2024 Leadership Summit on Dec. 4, 24: "The Election is Over-What’s Does It Mean?"

Institute of Medicine of Chicago

The Election is Over-What Does It Mean for Healthcare and Public Health?

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago is hosting its bi-annual Leadership Summit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT at Maggianos—Chicago.

The topic is ‘The Election is Over—What Does It Mean for Healthcare and Public Health? ' Pre-registration is recommended. The event is open to all. For more details and to register, visit here. This program is part of the “Advancing Health Equity” series.

Regardless of who is in the White House, it’s time to address critical healthcare and public health issues. As leaders, our efforts must include a relentless effort to ‘advance health equity.’ What would you like our leaders to focus on, and how would it impact healthcare and public health? Pressing issues include maternal & child health, social determinants of health, homelessness, opioids, behavioral health, workforce shortages, drug prices, affordable healthcare coverage, access to care, and more.

Join us in this discussion. It’s a dialogue with you!

The agenda includes five presentations by thought leaders, an open discussion, and networking. The evening event includes spirits and small plates—appetizers and desserts.

Our esteemed thought leaders are:

Teresa Garate, PhD, Managing Director, Health Management Associates

Marilyn Griffin, MD, DFAPA, DFAACAP, Behavioral Health Medical Director for Aetna Better Health® of Illinois, a CVS Health Company

LaMar Hasbrouck, MD. MPH, MBA, Chief Operating Officer, Cook County-Dept. of Public Health

Olusimbo Ige, MD, MPH, Commissioner, Chicago Dept. of Public Health, Commissioner’s Office

Jan Kitajewski, PhD, Director of Cancer Research at UIHealth

This program is sponsored by Golden Square. Sponsorship and exhibit space are available; however, they are limited. For more details, contact sponsorship@ iomc.org.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through various interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement.

With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building programs to better meet the needs of its members, Chicago, its counties, and the State of Illinois. Visit www.iomc.org.

