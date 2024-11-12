- Docket Number:
- FDA-2016-D-1307
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Devices and Radiological Health
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Office of the Commissioner
OMB Control Number: 0910-0686
Expiration Date: 11/30/2026
This guidance provides answers to common questions regarding firms’ communication of health care economic information (HCEI) regarding their prescription drugs and medical devices to payors, formulary committees, or other similar entities with knowledge and expertise in the area of health care economic analysis (collectively referred to as payors). This guidance also addresses common questions relating to dissemination to payors of information about medical products that are not yet approved or cleared for any use and dissemination to payors of information about unapproved uses of approved/cleared medical products.
