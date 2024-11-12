Pro fighter wanted on insurance fraud charges in Benton County for the second time

November 4, 2024

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Bryan Caraway, originally from Richland, Wash., joined Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s insurance fraud most wanted list after he failed to appear for his pre-trial hearing in Benton County Superior Court. Caraway faces several felony charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest on October 3, 2024.

If you have information that may lead to the arrest of Bryan Caraway, please contact your local law enforcement agency or contact Kreidler's Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).

Caraway, a professional fighter, was charged with forgery, first-degree attempted theft, filing a false insurance claim and making a false statement on a vehicle application certificate of title by Benton County Prosecutor’s Office after CIU's investigation.

According to the investigation, Caraway reported the theft of a 2015 Polaris RZR all-terrain vehicle from his property in Richland in December 2018. He bought a policy for it from GEICO on December 21 and filed the claim six days later. He told GEICO that he bought the vehicle and contents, including helmets, a battery charger and spare tire, for $18,500 and provided a title showing his ex-girlfriend gifted it to him in January 2018.

The investigation showed evidence that Caraway forged the title, and that the vehicle was not in fact stolen but was owned by and in possession of his ex-girlfriend. Caraway withdrew the claim, and GEICO referred the case to Kreidler’s CIU as required by state law.

CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with allied law enforcement agencies and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.

If you suspect someone of committing insurance fraud, report it to Kreidler’s investigators.