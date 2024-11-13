Historic Miami Mansion, One of the Last Residences on South Beach's famed Ocean Drive, to Auction via Concierge Auctions

124 11th Street, Miami Beach, Florida Unique freestanding residence on South Beach promenade and historic three-story mansion, steps from Versace Mansion Dual gourmet kitchens with Viking appliances and a large island Ideal for both residential and mixed-use commercial opportunities Just steps from the vibrant shores of Ocean Drive and the lively South Beach scene

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare opportunity to own a historic Miami estate—the only freestanding residence on the famed Ocean Drive promenade, and one of the first homes ever built in South Beach—is heading to auction via Concierge Auctions. Offering a once-in-a-lifetime chance to customize a flexible parcel zoned for both residential and mixed-use commercial ventures in Miami Beach, the three-story mansion will be offered in cooperation with Kacie Anderson and Lauren Wittman of The Coastal Realm Group by eXp Luxury. Listed for US$22.95 million, starting bids are expected between US$2.4 million and US$5 million, with bidding set to open on 4 December via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace and culminate live on 17 December at The Dominick in New York City.

Located just steps from the legendary Versace Mansion and the world-famous sands of Miami Beach, this stunning estate masterfully blends history with modern luxury. The home spans 2,458 square feet and features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two fully equipped chef’s kitchens. With a spacious, open floor plan designed for both intimate family living and high-end entertaining, the residence is an ideal retreat in the heart of South Beach. A private elevator provides seamless access between all three levels, while exceptional custom finishes and refined architectural details create a sophisticated ambiance throughout.

The two gourmet kitchens are fitted with high-end Viking appliances, custom wood cabinetry, and oversized 30-foot kitchen islands, providing ample space for cooking, dining, and hosting gatherings. The master suite offers a tranquil haven, featuring a spacious walk-in closet and an opulent en-suite bathroom with a custom marble vanity, soaking tub, and a rain shower. Expansive terraces on the upper levels offer sweeping, 270-degree views of the vibrant Ocean Drive area, Collins Avenue, and the surrounding South Beach skyline, allowing residents to immerse themselves in the energy of this world-renowned neighborhood.

"Owning this property means more than just acquiring a home—it’s a chance to claim a piece of South Beach’s storied history," said Anderson. "This residence is not only an architectural masterpiece, but it also offers buyers an extraordinary opportunity to live in the heart of one of the world’s most sought-after destinations, with access to the best South Beach has to offer."

"This mansion is a true reflection of South Beach’s timeless charm and modern allure. Its historical significance, combined with its prime location and modern amenities, makes it an exceptional opportunity for any discerning buyer,” said Wittman. “Whether for personal use or as a high-profile commercial investment, this property is a once-in-a-lifetime find and we are looking forward to showcasing it to a global audience."

The property’s dual access points and flexible residential and mixed-use commercial zoning further enhance its appeal. Whether for private luxury living or a combination of commercial enterprise and personal use, the property offers unparalleled versatility. The space offers potential for a boutique retail business, restaurant, or gallery on the ground level, with private living quarters on the upper floors. Its premier location places it in close proximity to South Beach’s best dining, nightlife, and cultural experiences.

"124 11th Street is a premier example of the Miami lifestyle that has drawn visitors the world over for its unique combination of sun, sand, and celebrity," said Katie Lawless, Vice President of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. "These are the kinds of properties we specialize in at Concierge Auctions—ones that represent unique opportunities to attain world-class lifestyles with distinct character and appeal. With no other freestanding residential property available in this area of Miami Beach—and a rare combination of flexible zoning options—it’s a unique prize that we are excited to share with our network of well-qualified buyers."

