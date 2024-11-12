Art, Culture, and Commerce Unite for a Cause at the Aggressive Appliances Mural Event and Tent Sale

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aggressive Appliances invites the community to an extraordinary event that brings art, culture, and commerce together for a powerful cause. On Saturday, November 23rd, the Aggressive Appliances Mural Event and Tent Sale will transform the store’s exterior into a live mural painting gallery, with proceeds benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.The day will showcase 16 talented local artists, each painting unique, vibrant murals on-site. As art lovers enjoy the dynamic, evolving artwork, savvy shoppers can explore deep discounts on high-quality appliances in the tent sale—a rare fusion of creativity and savings for the benefit of those in need.This family-friendly event will feature food trucks and a live DJ, creating an exciting and welcoming atmosphere. Families are encouraged to come out, enjoy the festivities, and support local art and community welfare.Featured artists include:• Sleds; @sleds• Sabrina Shumaker; @shumakerart• Akyros; @akyros• Maureen Hudas; @maureenhudasart• German Lemus; @lemusart• PJ Svejda; @pjsvejda• Chuavevo; @chuavevo• Ric One; @ric.one• 2nes Unoe; @2nes_unoe• Olivia Stafne; @oliviastafne_art• Tiffy Paints; @tiffypaints• Alfred119; @alfred119• Charles Richardson; @onemindartinc• Jason Littlefield; @littlefieldpaints• Ryan Semple; @_ryansemple• SKIP from A Pivotal Character Artworks; @apivotalcharacterJoin us in celebrating the intersection of art, community, and generosity. With a mission to give back, this event exemplifies Aggressive Appliances’ dedication to fostering local talent and supporting charitable initiatives. Don’t miss this chance to experience creativity in action, while making a difference!For more information, visit Aggressive_Mural.eventbrite.com or follow us on social media at Aggressive Appliances Facebook.Contact:Aggressive AppliancesPhone: 407.295.4489________________________________________About Aggressive Appliances:Aggressive Appliances is a leading retailer of top-of-the-line household appliances, dedicated to exceptional customer service and community engagement. By celebrating art and culture, Aggressive Appliances continues to support local talent and positively impact the Central Florida community.

