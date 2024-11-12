PA and MD Students Awarded National Health Service Corps Scholarships

National Health Service Corps awardees from Feinberg’s PA Program: first-year students Natalie Puhar and Omolola (Lola) Ometoruwa.

Two students in Feinberg’s Physician Assistant (PA) Program and two MD students have been awarded scholarships from the National Health Service Corps (NHSC) Scholarship Program.

The program, supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration, awards academic scholarships to students pursuing primary healthcare training. In return, recipients commit to at least two years of full-time service in underserved geographic areas or healthcare facilities within the U.S. that have limited access to healthcare services.

The PA awardees are first-year students Natalie Puhar and Omolola (Lola) Ometoruwa.

“We are so happy that Lola and Natalie were selected to receive scholarships through the NHSC Program, said James Gunn, MMS, PA-C, director of the PA Program and associate professor of Medical Education. “This recognition highlights their dedication to expanding healthcare access in communities facing health professional shortages and their commitment to reducing health disparities.”

Puhar says receiving the NHSC Scholarship has been rewarding because it reflects her dedication to the values that shaped her journey into healthcare.

“My experiences, particularly my time working at a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) before PA school, emphasized the vital role of preventive health and maintenance in communities impacted by social determinants of health. This foundation has been instrumental in preparing me to provide high-quality continuity of care and address healthcare gaps where they are most critical,” she said.

Program applicants are evaluated based on their demonstrated interest in providing primary care and their dedication to serving underserved populations.

Ometoruwa says that her early healthcare experiences helped her understand the importance of health equity.

“Receiving the National Health Service Corps (NHSC) scholarship is truly an honor, and I’m deeply grateful for this opportunity, she said. “From my first healthcare experience in Namibia, supporting health education workshops, to creating space supporting minority representation in medical research in Boston, I’ve learned the importance of helping underserved communities and working alongside them to build a bridge to healthcare access. In a system where access to care can often feel uncertain, this scholarship boosts my commitment to be part of the solution, making compassionate, equitable care a reality for all.”

This year marks the fourth consecutive year in which at least one PA Program student has been awarded an NHSC scholarship.

The MD program scholarship awardees are first-year student, Abygale Ahn and second-year student, Emma Pauer.

Ahn says she was inspired to apply for the scholarship because it aligns very closely with her motivation for going into medicine in the first place. She is interested in practicing medicine in a way that empowers and improves the health of individuals and communities that need it most.

“There are so many different ways to do this, but committing to serving in primary care in a medically underserved community felt like a great way to pursue that goal,” said Ahn. “It is a tremendous blessing to receive this scholarship. It gives me greater motivation in my studies to pursue excellence knowing that my end goal is providing excellent medical care to those who might otherwise not have access to it.”

Pauer says she has always had an interest in primary care. After completing a Fulbright grant in Mexico during her gap year, she found a passion in connecting with children and families there and learning more about the cultural beliefs surrounding healthcare in Mexico.

“As a medical student, I have the great pleasure of working at an Erie Family Health Centers clinic, a pediatric FQHC that serves a predominantly Hispanic population. My experiences there have confirmed my whole-hearted interest in working as a primary care physician with underserved communities, and the NHSC scholarship offered the perfect opportunity to make my dream a reality,” said Pauer.