Khona Scientific Inc. Expands Operations with New Cutting Edge Lab Space in Boulder, CO

LONE TREE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Khona Scientific Inc., a synthetic biotechnology company and leader in the biosynthetic production of complex compounds, is excited to announce the acquisition of new and expanded laboratory space at Hatchlabs@Wilderness Place in Boulder, Colorado. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing its research and development capabilities and fostering innovation in the bio community.The new facility, located in the heart of Boulder’s thriving technology and research district, will provide Khona Scientific with state-of-the-art laboratory space and resources to support its growing team of scientists and researchers. The expansion comes as a response to the rapid growth of synthetic biology and demand for complex natural product compounds.“We are thrilled to announce this significant expansion,” stated Paul Orlady, CEO of Khona Scientific. “This new lab space will not only allow us to increase and accelerate our research capacity but also enhance collaboration among our talented team. We are dedicated to advancing and maturing the capabilities of our patented BiDS™ platform and the facility will be instrumental in achieving such a goal.”The new lab space will feature advanced equipment and technology designed to support groundbreaking research and development projects. With an emphasis on sustainability and efficiency, the facility will also incorporate eco-friendly practices, aligning with Khona Scientific’s commitment to environmental stewardship.In addition to expanding its physical footprint, Khona Scientific plans to hire additional scientists and support staff in the coming months and years to further bolster its technology initiatives. This growth will create new job opportunities in the Boulder and greater Denver area, contributing to the local economy and fostering a vibrant scientific community.Khona Scientific invites members of the community, partners, and stakeholders to visit our Boulder lab facility upon request, by appointment only, to learn more about the Company’s projects and future endeavors.For more information about Khona Scientific Inc. and its new laboratory space, please visit www.khonascientific.com or email us directly at inquiries@khonascientific.com.**About Khona Scientific Inc.**Headquartered in Lone Tree, CO with critical labs in Boulder, CO, Khona Scientific Inc. is a pioneering biosynthesis company specializing in the production of complex biosynthetic compounds. Built around its patented BiDS™ technology platform, Khona Scientific Inc. strives to create supply chain solutions for key ingredients in the cosmetic, veterinary, nutraceutical, beverage and pharma sectors that positively impact society and the environment.

