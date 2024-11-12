Lakeshore Foundation Awards Research Grants to Six Students, Two Institutions

A Lakeshore client volunteering for a study

Recipients chosen from first ever Sports Science Research Projects grant competition

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, Lakeshore Foundation’s Sports Science and Performance Center (SSPC) awarded six grants as part of its Sports Science Research Projects grant competition, supporting high-caliber investigators from leading institutions, including the University of Alabama and the Rancho Research Institute. Additionally, three grants were awarded to graduate students currently being mentored by prominent leaders in the field.

The competition funded two programs: Research Projects and a Scholars Program, which supports promising graduate students in competitive sports science programs. The Research Projects program will support studies on topics such as concussion assessment tools and improving mobility performance of manual wheelchair athletes. The Scholars program will fund research on a variety of topics, including mental health assessment tools, the physical demands of amputee soccer and the Paralympic pipeline.

The purpose of this competition is to address the need for more knowledge and innovation within adapted sports, according to Amy Rauworth, Lakeshore Foundation’s chief research and innovation officer.

“Adapted athletics is severely underrepresented in sports research,” Rauworth said. “We’re confident these grants will aid the larger goal of bridging this gap and giving athletes with disabilities the tools they need to succeed.”

According to a study conducted by Team USA, Paralympic athletes face almost double the risks of injury and illness compared to their Olympic counterparts. Despite these numbers, athletes with disabilities have fewer resources to support their health and performance, according to Rauworth. One of SSPC’s goals is to address this shortage of sports training and research for athletes with disabilities, especially Paralympians.

"Lakeshore Foundation is committed to driving change through activity, advocacy and research," John Kemp, Lakeshore Foundation’s president and CEO, said. "Our Sports Science and Performance Center is at the heart of this effort.”

This is SSPC’s first ever Sports Science Research Projects grant competition. Applicants went through a vigorous selection process and their proposals were selected based on factors such as significance of the research, feasibility of the approach and potential for innovation. This is one of SSPC’s many programs, all of which focus on advancing sports science research and creating greater disability equity in sports performance. For more information on SSPC and its programs, visit https://lakeshore.org/sspc

