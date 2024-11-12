Yu Shang Food Inc. Recalls Ready-to-Eat Meat and Poultry Products

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Yu Shang Food Inc. is recalling more than 4,500 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products were produced from October 21, 2024, to October 27, 2024, and have "use by" dates of August 21, 2025, through August 27, 2025. The recalled products have establishment numbers P-46684 or EST. M46684 inside the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) mark of inspection. View the list of recalled products and product labels on USDA's website. The recalled items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and were available for purchase online.

USDA urges restaurants, institutions, and other establishments to not use or serve the recalled products. The recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause listeriosis. Symptoms vary depending on the severity of the illness and symptoms may last from days to several weeks. Consumers who may have consumed the affected product and are experiencing symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues should seek medical attention.

