Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for Miami Co. RWD #3, Miami County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Miami County Rural Water District #3 public water supply system located in Miami County. The advisory was issued because of high turbidity at the City of Osawatomie treatment plant. High turbidity can lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing samples collected from Miami Co RWD #3 indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at: 913-755-2146 or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit our webpage: https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/468/Disruption-in-Water-Service.

