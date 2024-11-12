Puppy Buyers Beware: Attorney General Bonta Issues Consumer Alert on Cruel Puppy Market Schemes

Schemes to sell sick puppies leave new owners with high vet bills and anguish

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today urged consumers looking to purchase pets to be vigilant for deceptive and criminal breeders. These breeders often subject animals to unhygienic and cruel living conditions, leading to poor health outcomes for pets and high veterinary bills and heartache for new owners. Puppy mills are commercial dog breeding facilities that disregard dogs' health and safety to maximize profits. Deceptive breeders will often advertise puppies as having been born to a litter in the breeder’s home when in reality, puppies are born in puppy mills.

“I adopted my dogs, Luna and Solí, from a shelter, and they have become deeply cherished members of our family. While I highly encourage Californians to adopt their pets from animal shelters and rescue organizations, consumers who continue to purchase their dogs from breeders should ensure the person they are buying from is responsible, honest, and credible,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Tragically and too often, shady breeders only interested in making a profit sell chronically sick, injured, and mistreated puppies to unsuspecting consumers. This is sickening. I urge Californians to be vigilant and watch out for negligent breeders.”

"Consumers greatly underestimate the variety and selection of beautiful, healthy, friendly pets they can find in shelters statewide, and we strongly urge them to check with their local shelters first when ready for a new pet," said Jill Tucker, CEO of the California Animal Welfare Association. "Shelters throughout California are inundated with wonderful puppies, kittens, and adult animals that are ready for new homes, along with knowledgeable staff and volunteers that will help them select the right match. There has never been a better time to adopt."

Know What to Look For:

A reputable breeder should meet you in person — not sell their puppies or kittens through pet stores or online to people they have not met. They will show you records and openly share details about how the animal was born and raised, individual records of health tests and veterinary records for the animal and their parents, and the animals’ living conditions. Be suspicious if a breeder doesn't ask you questions or seem concerned about the well-being of their animals. Responsible breeders will want you to sign a contract and will ask you to return the pet to them if you are ever unable to keep them.

Deceitful sellers may understand you want to take precautions and try to persuade you that it’s not necessary. The California Department of Justice urges consumers who obtain their pets from breeders to do the following:

Get a referral and ask for references. Ask your veterinarian, trusted friends, local breed clubs, and professional dog or cat shows to find a reputable breeder. Ask breeders for references, including those of the veterinarians they use.

Visit the breeder's home. Be sure the animals' living conditions are clean and humane. Ask to see the animal's parents and the nursery area yourself. Never buy a puppy or kitten without visiting where they and their parents were raised and housed—don't just trust papers and pictures.

Be wary of a seller who sells animals from a parking lot or other location other than their home. Some scammers use this tactic and then disappear, leaving new owners stuck with large veterinary bills and heartache. Scammers often resell puppies from puppy mills and make up stories for sympathy.

Ask the seller lots of questions and verify their official identification. Make sure the breeder is responsible. Many responsible breeders often rigorously evaluate buyers. Credible breeders often belong to purebred animal breeding clubs and demonstrate high ethical values regarding the breeding of animals. Make sure to ask lots of questions about the pet's history, temperament, and other important information.

Make sure the animal has been examined by a veterinarian. Get copies of all medical records, and confirm the records with the vet directly—if medical records are missing, that is a red flag. Make sure the animal is vaccinated—unvaccinated puppies and kittens may have already contracted a serious disease.

Pay with a traceable form of payment rather than cash and ask for a receipt. The receipt should include the seller's name, address, and license number — a seller who only accepts cash or won't provide a receipt is not a reputable seller.

Insist on a written guarantee of good health and find out if the animal can be returned for any reason. A seller who agrees to provide a written health guarantee and to accept return of the animal is more likely to care about the animal and have their best interest in mind.

Be wary if the puppy or kitten seems ill, depressed, or lethargic. These could be signs of serious medical problems.

. These could be signs of serious medical problems. Take your new pet to your vet. Ensure your new pet undergoes an exam and any necessary vaccinations as soon as possible.

Understand Your Rights:

California law allows select small breeders and pet retailers to sell pets if they maintain health and safety standards for their animals and provides for a remedy for consumers who unknowingly purchase sick pets.

The Lockyer-Polanco-Farr Pet Protection Act (CA Health & Safety Code § 122125 et seq.)

Pet retailers selling more than 50 dogs or cats a year to must have a permit, maintain health and safety standards for their animals, sell only healthy animals, and provide written spay-neuter, health, and animal history disclosures to pet buyers.

If a dog or cat becomes ill due to a pre-existing illness within 15 days from purchase, or if the pet is adversely affected by a congenital or hereditary condition within one year from purchase, the seller must offer the owner a refund, exchange another puppy or kitten, or reimbursement of veterinary bills up to 150% of the pet’s purchase price.

The Polanco-Lockyer Pet Breeder Warranty Act (CA Health & Safety Code § 122045 et seq.)

The law offers protection similar to that of the Lockyer-Polanco-Farr Pet Protection Act except that it applies only to dog breeders who sold or gave away either three litters or 20 dogs in the previous year.

AB 485

AB 485, which went into effect in January 2019, prohibits pet store operators from selling animals unless they were obtained from a public animal control agency, shelter, or animal rescue group. This law does not prohibit someone from obtaining an animal directly from a breeder.

Helpful Resources:

If you are concerned about a possible puppy mill in your area, please file a complaint with The Humane Society, here.

If you suspect criminal conduct related to a puppy mill or breeder, please file a complaint with your local District Attorney's Office. You may also file a complaint with our office at oag.ca.gov/report.