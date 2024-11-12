Jake’s Healing Place Offers Life-Changing Opportunity to Win a Hyperbaric Chamber in Charity Raffle

Win This Hyperbaric Chamber and Support Hyperbaric Treatment for Disabled Children Child Treating With Hyperbaric Oxygen Jake's Healing Place Sponsors Children for HBOT Treatment and for a Better Life

Local Non-Profit Hosts Charity Raffle for $150,000 Hyperbaric Chamber to Support Healing for Disabled Children and Veterans

Without Jake’s Healing Place, so many children would not have access to this amazing treatment, we are eternally grateful for the funding they provide for patients in need.” — Dr. Alexander Borsand

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) chambers are the cutting edge technology in regenerative medicine; used by celebrities and athletes to heal faster and even gain a competitive edge, new research has shown proven benefits for a number of inflammatory conditions. This research has led to significant breakthroughs in the treatment of children with disabilities. With this amazing research in mind, a local non-profit has already donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in HBOT for patients and is now donating a $150,000 hyperbaric chamber to provide even more access to HBOT.

Jake’s Healing Place, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting disabled children, veterans, and adults on their healing journeys, is excited to announce a once-in-a-lifetime raffle where one lucky winner will receive an FDA-approved hyperbaric chamber. This raffle presents an incredible opportunity for individuals seeking innovative ways to support healing, with only 700 tickets available for purchase at $250 each, the odds of winning this amazing chamber are better than ever.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) is a treatment in which a patient breathes 100% oxygen in a chamber that is pressurized. The treatments have been utilized in the USA for more than 60 years and recent research has shown promise for disabled children when treating in Hyperbaric Chambers. The newest published research shows even more benefits than previously known and has been very exciting for medical providers who treat their patients holistically.

Jake’s Healing Place has worked tirelessly to provide access to hyperbaric oxygen therapy for those in need, offering transformative outcomes for its clients and providing funding for hundreds of treatments here in Arizona at centers like RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics. Dr. Borsand, the owner of RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics stated that, “Without Jake’s Healing Place, so many children would not have access to this amazing treatment, we are eternally grateful for the funding they provide for patients in need.”

The charity raffle’s proceeds go to treating even more disabled children and veterans. The grand prize, a state-of-the-art hyperbaric chamber, is generously held at RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics. The raffle will close on December 21st, when the winning ticket will be drawn and a lucky winner will receive the $150,000 Hyperbaric Chamber, accredited hyperbaric training and a treatment plan based on the most up to date HBOT research.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has become a vital part of the recovery process for many individuals, helping to accelerate healing for conditions ranging from traumatic brain injuries to chronic wounds. Jake’s Healing Place has made it its mission to ensure those with limited access to this treatment are given a chance to experience its benefits.

Testimonial from a Grateful Family:

"Jake's Healing Place has been a God-sent miracle in our daughter's recovery journey," shares one grateful family. "We had seen major results after using HBOT but couldn’t afford consistent treatments. During a Christmas session, we met Annette Ryder from Jake's Healing Place, and soon after, our daughter Vanika was accepted for treatments. With consistent HBOT, Vanika has defied medical prognoses — she is off hospice care, no longer needs a feeding tube, and can move independently. We know HBOT has greatly contributed to her recovery, and we will always be so grateful to Jake's Healing Place for helping Vanika get the best results possible for her future."

About Jake’s Healing Place:

Jake's Healing Place was founded with a mission to help disabled children, veterans, and adults access hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which is often cost-prohibitive. Over the years, the organization has provided countless individuals with the opportunity to experience significant improvements in their health and well-being through HBOT. Whether it’s helping a child regain mobility, aiding a veteran's recovery, or supporting a family in their healing journey, Jake’s Healing Place continues to change lives.

How to Enter the Raffle:

Raffle tickets are available for purchase now online at Jakeshealingplace.org for only $250 each, with a maximum of 700 tickets to be sold. The drawing will take place on December 21st, 2024. The winner will receive a fully equipped hyperbaric chamber, a prize that could be life-changing for someone in need. Don’t miss this extraordinary chance to win a hyperbaric chamber while supporting a cause that changes lives!

For more information on how to enter the raffle or to learn more about Jake’s Healing Place and the work they do, please visit JakesHealingPlace.org or contact Annette at 602-615-4636.

What does a hyperbaric chamber do for autism?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.