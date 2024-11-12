Reception held in honor of heads of state and government attending opening ceremony of World Leaders Climate Action Summit at COP29

On November 12, Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, hosted a reception at the Gulustan Palace in Baku in honor of the heads of state and government attending the opening ceremony of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.