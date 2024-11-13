Experience a New Standard in Home Furnishings at Trifecta Home Furniture’s Grand Opening in St. Augustine

High-end furniture company unveils new St. Augustine showroom event, featuring curated collections, full-home design services, and same-day availability.

We’re thrilled to bring our vision of luxury, accessibility, and style to St. Augustine.” — Kristy Ortega

FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trifecta Home Furniture is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its newest luxury furniture showroom in St. Augustine , FL on Saturday, November 16th, 2024. With over a decade of trailblazing in the luxury furnishings and design industry, Trifecta brings its renowned, immersive shopping experience to St. John's County—setting a new standard in high-end home decor."With a combination of immediate availability, craftsmanship, and exclusive design, Trifecta Home Furniture is poised to be St. Augustine’s premier destination for high-end home decor. The Grand Opening event will feature a celebratory toast, and complimentary design consultations, allowing guests to fully experience the Trifecta brand.From custom USA-made upholstery to meticulously curated collections, every item at Trifecta reflects a dedication to style and quality that’s hard to find elsewhere—all at prices 30-40% lower than other high-end retailers and boutiques.“We’re thrilled to bring our vision of luxury, accessibility, and style to St. Augustine,” says Kristy Ortega, co-owner of Trifecta Home Furniture. “Our Grand Opening is the perfect opportunity for customers to explore our curated collection of exclusive pieces and designer favorites, from Four Hands to Gabby, Hooker and Dovetail. We want to help people realize their dream spaces, with our team of designers ready to guide every step.”At the Grand Opening, attendees can enjoy shopping high-end home decor in St. Augustine with selections ranging from luxurious furniture to artwork centerpieces, and other decor items that complete any space. The showroom, which will operate on a monthly event basis, is designed to keep overhead low and ensure high-end, stylish pieces are offered at the very best prices. Customers can take their selections home the same day or schedule delivery for added convenience.In addition to a unique shopping experience, Trifecta Home Furniture’s expert design team will be available to provide personalized consultations. Guests can bring along photos and dimensions of their spaces and receive professional guidance on selecting the right pieces and layouts. Beyond individual pieces, Trifecta also offers full-home design services, making it a trusted resource for those seeking expert intervention for interior design and luxury home furnishings.The Grand Opening will be hosted on Saturday, November 16th, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Trifecta’s St. Augustine location, 160 Registry Blvd. Due to anticipated interest, RSVPs are required for the event.To learn more and RSVP , please visit https://www.trifectahomefurniture.com/ or contact Trifecta Home Furniture directly at 404-369-7699.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.