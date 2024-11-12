Final Explanation Released for Proposed 2026 Initiated Measure to Limit Property Tax Assessment Increases

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has released the final ballot explanation for a proposed 2026 initiated measure that would limit annual property tax assessment increases for non-agricultural property. The ballot explanation can be found here.

Attorney General Jackley is not responsible for the language of the measure and takes no position on the proposal. State law requires the Attorney General draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot.

The proposed measure is sponsored by Joe Hurley of Sioux Falls. This proposed initiated measure would limit annual property tax assessment increases on all non-agricultural land to no more than 2.25 percent of a base amount. If the measure is approved by voters, the new limit would start with the 2027 assessment.

Attorney General Jackley's explanation is meant to be an "objective, clear, and simple summary" intended to "educate the voters of the purpose and effect of the proposed" measure, as well as identify the "legal consequences" of each measure. Attorney General Jackley has provided a fair and neutral explanation of the initiated measure to help assist the voters.

The initiated measure would require 17,509 valid petition signatures to qualify for the 2026 general election ballot.

For more information regarding ballot measures, please visit the Secretary of State’s website.

