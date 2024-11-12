Chicago Fair Trade Opens A Holiday Pop-Up Shop on The Magnificent Mile®

Funded From Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Storefront Activation Grant

Chicago, IL, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Fair Trade, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting fair trade, is excited to announce the grand opening of its eleventh annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop. This year, the shop will be nestled in the heart of Chicago's premier shopping district, The Magnificent Mile. The Magnificent Mile Association is proud to support this Fair Trade Pop-Up Shop through a Storefront Activation Grant provided by Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP). This grant supports Mayor Brandon Johnson's Road to Recovery Plan, which aims to revitalize Chicago's economy.

The Holiday Pop-Up Shop will feature a curated selection of unique, high-quality products from Chicago Fair Trade’s network of small, mostly women-owned businesses. Shoppers can discover a diverse range of ethically sourced and produced items, including jewelry, accessories, home goods, food, and apparel.

"The Magnificent Mile Association is proud to partner with Chicago Fair Trade to bring this unique holiday shopping experience to Michigan Avenue,” said Kimberly Bares, President and CEO of The Magnificent Mile Association. “We are grateful to BACP for providing funding for not only this one-of-a-kind retail experience, but also for Semicolon Bookstore, which opened in The Wrigley Building this past summer.”

“This holiday season, The Magnificent Mile is the place to be! Step into our Fair Trade Pop-Up Shop and discover a world of unique, ethically sourced gifts,” said Katherine Bissell Córdova, the Executive Director of Chicago Fair Trade. “From stunning jewelry to cozy home goods, each item tells a story of skilled makers and fair wages. Join us in celebrating fair trade and supporting global and local communities, one purchase at a time.”

Chicago Fair Trade’s decision to bring its Holiday Pop-Up Shop to The Magnificent Mile was driven by its prime location and high foot traffic. The organization aims to attract both residents and tourists, introducing them to the world of fair trade and supporting local businesses. Chicago Fair Trade is located at 663 N Michigan Ave, and will be open from November 8th to December 30th, welcoming shoppers from 11 AM to 7 PM on Saturdays and 11 AM to 6 PM on Sundays.

About The Magnificent Mile® Association

The Magnificent Mile Association is a private, non-profit membership organization with a mission of preserving, promoting and enhancing one of Chicago’s most unique, multi-use neighborhoods. In addition to international marketing and planning popular consumer programming year-round, the Association also serves its members with district planning and beautification and incomparable networking opportunities. Members include real estate properties, retail shops, hotels, restaurants, entertainment establishments, institutional and residential properties and various professional services. For more information, please visit TheMagnificentMile.com.

About Chicago Fair Trade

Chicago Fair Trade is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting fair trade in the Chicago area. The organization works to educate consumers about fair trade, support fair trade businesses, and advocate for fair trade policies. This summer, Chicago Fair Trade opened the world’s first fair trade museum.

Attachments

Denise Chudy The Magnificent Mile Association dchudy@themagnificentmile.com Lidia Kora The Magnificent Mile Association lkora@themagnificentmile.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.