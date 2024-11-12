Fitness World Canada and Turning Point Recovery Launch Free Exercise Classes to Support Addiction Recovery in Vancouver

The four-week-long pilot program in November is a continuation of Fitness World’s Active Community Initiative, bringing accessible fitness opportunities to local underserved communities.

VANCOUVER, Canada, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness World Canada and Turning Point Recovery Society have partnered to provide a month-long series of free exercise classes for individuals recovering from addiction. Starting November 5th, residents of Turning Point Recovery’s Vancouver location can participate in four weekly fitness classes hosted at the Fitness World Cambie club, creating a supportive space to boost physical and mental health as a part of their journey to recovery.

Regular and safe exercise plays a vital role in supporting addiction recovery. Studies show physical movement can effectively increase abstinence from alcohol and illicit drugs. This is because fitness has been proven to ease withdrawal and depression symptoms, which are often one of the leading challenges that hinder a full recovery from substance addictions. Incorporating regular fitness into addiction recovery programs offers a holistic approach that enhances both physical and mental well-being, effectively supporting individuals in their journey toward sobriety.

Each 45-minute class features a circuit-style workout that includes a range of adaptable exercises suitable for all the varying fitness levels within the group. The sessions, held in a private, dedicated space, offer participants access to specialized equipment and facilities typically unavailable to them. This setting provides a safe, judgment-free environment, where they can experience the physical and emotional rewards of exercise.

“Turning Point Recovery Society is very happy to have partnered with Fitness World to provide free exercise classes for the residents at our Vancouver location,” said Rune Mikkelsen, Director of Operations with Turning Point Recovery Society. “Exercise aligns with the counselling and group work we facilitate in-house, creating a holistic approach to our recovery programs.”

This partnership marks the third community organization that Fitness World has collaborated with in 2024 to grow its Active Community Initiative- a program dedicated to creating accessible fitness opportunities within marginalized groups. By partnering with local community leaders, including Retirement Concepts and Covenant House Vancouver, Fitness World has successfully delivered exercise programs for vulnerable youth and elderly who face significant barriers to regular physical movement.

“Our Active Community Initiative is designed to make fitness accessible to everyone, and we’re proud to help create an empowering space for Vancouver’s recovery community,” said Chris Smith, President and CEO of Fitness World. “This partnership with Turning Point Recovery Society reflects our commitment to meaningful wellness support across BC, and we look forward to helping participants build resilience through physical and mental health.”

Fitness World and Turning Point Recovery’s partnership is grounded in the two organizations' shared commitment to improving the lives of British Columbians. Both partners are keen to explore a continued collaboration in the future to accelerate the impact of the Active Community Initiative.

About Fitness World Canada:

Fitness World is a high-value, low-cost gym with 16 locations across the Lower Mainland. Committed to helping people reach their fitness goals, Fitness World offers inclusive spaces, state-of-the-art equipment, personalized programs, and numerous amenities starting at just $9.99 bi-weekly. Visit fitnessworld.ca for more information.

About Turning Point Recovery:

At Turning Point, its evidence-based approach to addiction recovery goes beyond abstinence. They understand that recovery involves addressing the underlying causes of addiction, which often stem from mental health challenges, past traumas, and developmental legacies. Recovery is a comprehensive process that requires more than just stopping substance use; it requires healing from the root causes of addiction, which are almost universally linked to unresolved mental health issues and experiences of trauma or childhood adversity. Turning Point helps individuals build a foundation for lasting recovery and personal growth by addressing these underlying factors.

Contact:

Yulu Public Relations

fw@yulupr.com

+1.604.558.1656

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.