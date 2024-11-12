Governor Hochul, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and Representative Paul Tonko Announce Home Heating and Energy Efficiency Assistance to Help New Yorkers Lower Heating Costs This Winter

Through HEAP, a federally funded program, New Yorkers caring for vulnerable family members including those who are under the age of 6, individuals aged 60 and above or residents who are permanently disabled, are eligible to receive up to $996 in heating assistance. HEAP benefits are also available to eligible homeowners and renters depending on their income levels, household size and operative heating systems. A family of four may have a maximum gross monthly income of $6,390, or an annual gross income of $76,681, and still qualify for benefits, marking a significant increase from last year’s maximum of a monthly gross income of $5,838, and an annual gross income of $70,059.

Eligible households can receive one HEAP benefit per season and could also be eligible for up to two Emergency HEAP benefits if they are in danger of running out of heating fuel or having their utility service shut off. Applications for HEAP benefits are now being accepted, while applications for Emergency HEAP benefits will open on January 2, 2025.

Eligible New Yorkers can apply at ny.gov/heat. Applications for assistance are also accepted at local departments of social services and can be submitted through the mail or in person. Additionally, older adults needing assistance with HEAP applications can contact their local office for the aging or contact the NY Connects helpline at 1-800-342-9871.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “HEAP provides essential financial assistance that will help hundreds of thousands of low and moderate-income households in New York pay their energy bills this winter. We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s continued support of this vital economic assistance program. HEAP is a lifeline for low-income working families and older adults on a fixed income and also provides financial support to ensure those in emergency situations can keep the heat on and keep their homes warm during the cold winter months. I encourage all eligible households to apply for this assistance.”

New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said, “The Home Energy Assistance Program highlights New York’s commitment to helping those in need, particularly older adults on a fixed income. I encourage all those eligible to apply and older adults needing assistance with HEAP applications to contact their local office for the aging or contact the NY Connects helpline at 1-800-342-9871. Additionally, you may be eligible for more financial benefits through programs such as the Medicare Savings Program and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.”

2023-2024 HEAP Recipients Region Total Benefits Issued New York City 989,330 Long Island 84,354 Hudson Valley 111,123 Capital Region 79,593 Western New York 171,321 Central New York 70,525 Finger Lakes 101,886 Mohawk Valley 61,163 North Country 51,587 Southern Tier 66,813 Total 1,787,695

Resources are also available to assist eligible homeowners if their primary heating system is not safe, inoperative, or if the boiler must be repaired or replaced. Benefit amounts through the HEAP Heating Equipment Repair or Replacement program are based on the actual cost(s) needed for heating equipment improvements, allowing up to $4,000 for a repair and $8,000 for a replacement.

Eligible homeowners can also now apply for a HEAP Heating Equipment Clean and Tune benefit to ensure that their home’s primary heating source works reliably. These services can include chimney cleaning, minor repairs, and installation of carbon monoxide (CO) detectors or programmable thermostats. Homeowners may also be eligible for benefits if their heating system is over 12 months old or has not been professionally cleaned within the last 12 months. Benefit amounts of up to $500, are based on the actual cost(s) incurred to provide clean and tune services. Applicants for these benefits should contact their local department of social services for more information.

HEAP complements numerous state programs designed to help low- and middle-income New Yorkers keep money in their pockets through direct utility bill credits, discounts and assistance. Additionally, a variety of incentives and support are available for cost-saving energy efficiency improvements.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) EmPower+ program can provide low energy efficiency services to HEAP-eligible homeowners and renters, such as comprehensive home energy assessments that help determine plans for lower home energy usage. Specifically, there is funding available for energy efficient improvements in homes including air sealing, insulation, heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, electrical service and wiring upgrades.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) administers the Weatherization Assistance Program which helps HEAP-eligible households reduce energy costs, conserve energy, and improve safety and health standards. WAP services, provided through a statewide network of local service providers, includes the installation of insulation of attics and walls, lighting and refrigeration repairs and sealing of cracks and holes.

The Energy Affordability Program (EAP) provides financial relief to approximately 2.7 million New York households through monthly bill discount opportunities on electric and/or natural gas utility bills. The New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) monitors the program and approves measures as needed to strengthen and improve the program.