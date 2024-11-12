CANADA, November 12 - Released on November 12, 2024

A public inquest into the death of Barry Fontaine will be held December 9 to 13, 2024, at the Coronet Hotel, 3551 2nd Avenue West, in Prince Albert.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Fontaine, 53, was found unconscious in his cell at the Prince Albert Provincial Correctional Centre (PAPCC) on November 4, 2021. EMS was called and PAPCC staff began life-saving efforts. EMS arrived and took over his care. He was pronounced deceased at the PAPCC at 18:18 hours on November 4, 2021.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Aaron Fox, K.C. will preside at the inquest.

