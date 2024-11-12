Cybertip Leads to Arrest of Gibson County Teen
HUMBOLDT – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) squad has resulted in the arrest of a Humboldt teenager.
On November 7th, TBI agents received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding Child Sexual Abuse Material that had recently been produced. The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Humboldt, where it was determined that a 16-year-old male had recorded video of a younger sibling performing a sexual act.
With assistance from the Humboldt Police Department, TBI special agents arrested and charged the 16-year-old juvenile with one count of incest, one count of rape of a child, one count of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held in juvenile detention in Murfreesboro.
This is an ongoing investigation.
