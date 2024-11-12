Chuck E. Cheese Debuts Season of Discounts with Fun Pass Memberships and Festive Gifting Options

Discover savings and give the gift of interactive play this holiday season

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese, the No.1 global entertainment fun center and beloved destination for family outings, is thrilled to usher in the holiday season with an array of value-packed festive offerings and the gift of fun for everyone in the family.

"At Chuck E. Cheese, we’re all about helping families make this holiday season the best one yet," said Mark Kupferman, Executive Vice President of Chuck E. Cheese. "We’re proud to offer fun and affordable ways for families to come together, create special memories, and celebrate the magic of the season without compromise."

This year, Chuck E. Cheese is helping families make the most of the holiday season with these exciting and budget-friendly offerings:

New Chuck E. Cheese Family Membership : Enjoy unlimited family visits, including access to all games and exclusive food discounts, starting at just $7.99 per month.

: Enjoy unlimited family visits, including access to all games and exclusive food discounts, starting at just $7.99 per month. New 2-Month Fun Pass Gift Cards : Gift the joy of unlimited fun with two months of Chuck E. Cheese access for as little as $59.99—perfect for holiday surprises!

: Gift the joy of unlimited fun with two months of Chuck E. Cheese access for as little as $59.99—perfect for holiday surprises! New $99.99 Birthday Party Package: Celebrate with an all-inclusive party for six kids, featuring gameplay, unlimited soft drinks, and Chuck E.’s exclusive birthday show -- a $270 value for less than a hundred dollars.



To make the season even brighter, Chuck E. Cheese is kicking off the holidays with an exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal available on its website. Plus, families can enter the Chuck E. Cheese Holiday Giftaway Sweepstakes for a chance to win Gold or Silver Monthly Memberships—bringing even more fun and savings to the holiday season.

NEW CHUCK E. CHEESE MEMBERSHIP

Chuck E. Cheese launched their Family Membership program earlier in August, a reward-rich monthly program that enables families to experience the magic of Chuck E. Cheese year-round for as little as $7.99 a month. This commitment to affordable fun ensures that the joy of Chuck E. Cheese can be a part of every family’s holiday tradition. The $7.99 entry price point for unlimited visits, gameplay and discounts on most food and drinks is one of the best value deals available this holiday season – and is less expensive than other family-friendly entertainment options. Chuck E. Cheese will be surprising Fun Pass Membership holders with special perks throughout the festive season, only available to members. Additionally, Chuck E. Cheese has lowered every game in all locations nationwide to just one point to play, allowing families to play more than ever before!

Exclusive Sweepstakes will also launch on 12/8 with winners announced before the end of the year.

CHUCK E. CHEESE HOLIDAY GIFTAWAY SWEEPSTAKES* :

Guests are invited to enter from 12/8 - 12/22 by visiting the Chuck E. Cheese website. Winners will be contacted no later than 12/28/24.

Three, first prize winners will get an exclusive VIP Gold Monthly Membership for an entire year, with all the benefits of the Gold Membership (up to 250 points daily and up to 50% OFF most food and drinks) with extra perks, like free pizza, drinks and dessert every single day next year! This special Membership package is a one-of-a-kind package only available to winners.

Three, second prize winners get Silver Memberships and Three, third prize winners will get Bronze Memberships. All Memberships will last throughout 2025.

Runners up will all receive a free fountain drink from Pepsi™ when they visit any Chuck E. Cheese nationwide.

BLACK FRIDAY/CYBER MONDAY CHUCK E. CHEESE GIFTS

Give the gift of playing this holiday season with the Chuck E. Cheese Fun Pass. Something for everyone, Chuck E. Cheese has various gifting options:

Fun Pass Gifting : New this year, Chuck E. Cheese is debuting Two-Month Fun Pass gifting, starting online November 18. Gift givers can purchase a 2-Month Fun Pass to give to any recipient in the U.S. or Canada. Recipients can enjoy 2-Months of unlimited visits, discounts on most food & drinks and exclusive perks only available to Fun Pass holders.

: New this year, Chuck E. Cheese is debuting Two-Month Fun Pass gifting, starting online November 18. Gift givers can purchase a 2-Month Fun Pass to give to any recipient in the U.S. or Canada. Recipients can enjoy 2-Months of unlimited visits, discounts on most food & drinks and exclusive perks only available to Fun Pass holders. Gift Card Gifting (Online Only) : Buy a $50 gift card from November 1 through December 31 and receive $10 in bonus cards.

: Buy a $50 gift card from November 1 through December 31 and receive $10 in bonus cards. Black Friday/Cyber Monday : Buy a $50 gift card online and receive $20 in bonus cards, double to normal promotion running during the Holiday season! Additionally, Chuck E. Cheese is offering 20% OFF All Online Fun Pass Gifts purchased online November 29 through December 2.



NEW $99.99 BIRTHDAY PARTY PACKAGE

This fall, Chuck E. Cheese introduced an exciting new $99.99 Birthday Party Package for 6 Kids, delivering over $270 in value for less than $100. Available for a limited time and subject to availability, this special package includes:

Two full hours of gameplay (a $40+ value per child)

(a $40+ value per child) Unlimited soft drinks

Participation in the exclusive Chuck E. Cheese birthday show

Party hats and a decorated table to enhance the celebration

to enhance the celebration A chance for the birthday star to win prizes in the iconic Chuck E. Cheese Ticket Blaster



With rising costs of birthday celebrations nationwide, the $99.99 Birthday Party Package stands out as the best value for kids’ birthday parties in the U.S.—offered by the world’s most beloved birthday party destination.

This holiday season Chuck E. Cheese also has options for everyone on their shopping list:

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play. For over 47 years Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and they continue to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games, and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe, and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $21 million to schools and non-profits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers, with locations in 45 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information visit chuckecheese.com.

Holidays are better at Chuck E. Cheese The Holidays are better with Chuck E. Cheese on everyone’s Holiday list.

