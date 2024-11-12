Santander Chile appoints Patricia Pérez as Chief Financial Officer

SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) announced Patricia Pérez as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), also becoming the first woman to hold this position in the local subsidiary. Patricia is an engineer in Information and Management Control from the University of Chile and holds a master's degree in Financial Management from the Adolfo Ibáñez University.





Throughout her 18 years of experience in the Group, she has held different roles within the organization, beginning her career in Operations and Management Control and subsequently joining the Financial Executive Vice Presidency, where she has remained for the last 14 years, which has allowed her to have a solid knowledge of financial and capital management.

Until now, Patricia held the position of Head of Asset & Liability Management (ALM) at Banco Santander and has participated in different development initiatives, both locally and at the corporate level, among them, she was a member of the SW50 Leadership Programme, taught by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and promoted by Banco Santander.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Cristian Vicuña

Investor Relations

Banco Santander Chile

Bandera 140, Floor 20

Santiago, Chile

Email: irelations@santander.cl

Website: www.santander.cl

Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk classifications in Latin America with an A2 rating from Moody's, A- from Standard and Poor's, A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency, AA- from HR Ratings and A from KBRA. All our ratings as of the date of this report have a Stable Outlook.

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank has total assets of $65,890,254 million (US$73,419 million), total gross loans (including loans to banks) at amortized cost of $40,362,740 million (US$44,975 million), total deposits of $29,617,085 million (US$33,001 million) and shareholders' equity of $4,218,883 million (US$4,701 million). The BIS capital ratio was 17.2%, with a core capital ratio of 10.7%. As of September 30, 2024, Santander Chile employed 8,861 people and has 234 branches throughout Chile.

Patricia Perez Patricia Perez, new CFO at Banco Santander Chile

