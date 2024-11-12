XION Launches "Believe in Something" Airdrop Checker to Reward Unwavering Supporters

The airdrop acknowledges both XION community members and industry participants who have demonstrated exceptional strength in belief

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XION, the first walletless L1 blockchain for consumer adoption, today announced the launch of its airdrop checker coined “Believe in Something.” It allows community members who have been participating in the XION ecosystem since launch to verify their eligibility to receive XION tokens, in addition to a wide range of partner communities, ahead of the network’s highly anticipated mainnet launch.

In an industry where trends quickly come and go, XION acknowledges the importance of having unwavering belief and commitment. The "Believe in Something" airdrop is a bold statement and clear indication of the project's appreciation for community members who have stood by its side, contributing to its growth and embracing its vision, as well as outside participants that have embodied this spirit.

Up to 5% of the total $XION token supply is allocated to the Believe in Something airdrop. The lion’s share, 69%, is allocated to the XION community, and the remaining 31% is allocated towards a wide variety of community and industry participants that have demonstrated their clear belief in something. This includes the long-time Berachain collection holders, the original SPX6900 and Gigachad holders that haven’t sold since Murad's endorsement, and a variety of other notable ecosystems, communities, and individuals who have demonstrated strong belief.

"In a sea of noise, the cult of XION stands out as believers. We welcome those who fight for something meaningful in the Web3 space, those who have proven themselves throughout time," says XION Founder Burnt Banksy. “We’re excited about all the things to come for XION and the community, and can’t wait to see where our movement will take all of us.”

Drawing inspiration from the Prometheus mythology of spreading knowledge and power to the people, XION's token distribution strategy aims to recognize and reward those who have demonstrated unwavering belief in Web3's transformative potential. The initiative spans more than 10 ecosystems and communities, ensuring a comprehensive and equitable distribution among active users, developers, and community members.

To check if a user is deemed a true believer, they visit: https://xion.burnt.com/believe

The "Believe in Something" airdrop is one of the many initiatives XION has planned to engage and reward its community. The project emphasizes that belief is a journey, and there are many opportunities ahead for everyone to participate and grow within the XION ecosystem. Users can stay tuned for upcoming events, announcements, and opportunities to be part of the mainnet launch and beyond.

About XION

XION is the first walletless L1 blockchain purpose-built for consumer adoption through chain abstraction. Utilizing protocol-level implementations related to abstracted accounts, signatures, fees, interoperability, and more, XION empowers developers to build secure, intuitive, and seamless user experiences. Everyone, regardless of technical knowledge, should be able to have the same access to true ownership. The project has raised over $36M from top-tier investors including Multicoin, Animoca, Circle, Hashkey, Arrington Capital, Spartan, and more.

