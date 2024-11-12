Global Mofy Awarded Membership in MIIT’s Industrial Brand Promotion Organization to Enhance AI Leadership and Brand Competitiveness

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded membership in the Industrial Brand Promotion Organization by the Industrial Culture Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology （the “MIIT”）. This recognition highlights the Company’s commitment to advancing brand development within the industry and acknowledges its contributions to the digital content landscape.

The Industrial Brand Promotion Organization, guided by MIIT, plays a pivotal role in enhancing brand competitiveness and fostering innovation across various sectors. By joining this esteemed group, Global Mofy aligns with industry leaders to leverage its strengths in generative AI, extending its influence and visibility among partners. Collaboration with fellow members will facilitate the exchange of insights and best practices, enhance brand recognition, and create synergies that drive quality improvements and open new market opportunities.

"We are honored to become a member of the Industrial Brand Promotion Organization," said Haogang Yang, CEO of Global Mofy. "This membership not only recognizes our innovative efforts in generative AI technology but also provides a platform to collaborate closely with industry partners. We are excited to address key challenges together and drive initiatives that deliver substantial value to our shareholders. By leveraging our technological strengths, we aim to contribute significantly to the industry's growth and set new standards in the digital content sector."

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary "Mofy Lab" technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence ("AI") technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 100,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.cn/ or ir.globalmofy.cn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding the expected trading of its Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

