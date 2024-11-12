DIAGNOS Announces Cross-listing of its Common Shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

BROSSARD, Quebec, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A) a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce the cross-listing of the Corporation's subordinate common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FWB") under the trading symbol "4D4A". FWB is the largest of Germany’s seven stock exchanges. It facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

In addition to the FWB, the Corporation's subordinate common shares are also cross-listed on the OTCQB Exchange in the USA under the symbol DGNOF.

André Larente, president of DIAGNOS stated; “by facilitating trading of the Corporation’s common shares in Europe, we strongly believe that cross-listing on the FWB will be beneficial to all current and future shareholders as it will contribute to increase market liquidity for the common shares of DIAGNOS.”

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.

