United Development Funding IV to Hold Annual Shareholder Meeting on December 10, 2024

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Development Funding IV (“UDF IV” or the “Trust”) announced today that the Trust will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on December 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM CST in a virtual-only format. The Trust has engaged First Coast Results, Inc. to tabulate votes and act as inspector of election at the Annual Meeting. UDF IV shareholders as of the close of business on November 12, 2024, the record date, are entitled to vote their shares at the Annual Meeting or to submit a proxy before the Annual Meeting.

The UDF IV Board of Trustees continues to unanimously recommend that UDF IV shareholders vote “FOR” the four nominees proposed by the Board - Steven J. Finkle, Lawrence S. Jones, J. Heath Malone and Phillip K. Marshall - on the WHITE proxy card. The Board appreciates the continued support of the Trust’s shareholders and encourages shareholders to vote in this important election.

For further information regarding the Annual Meeting, including UDF IV’s proxy materials, and the Trust’s ongoing commitment to protect and promote shareholders’ interests visit UDFforShareholders.com.

UDF IV shareholders with questions or who require assistance with respect to voting their shares are encouraged to contact UDF IV’s proxy solicitor:

INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED

Shareholders may call:

1 (877) 750-9496 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada) +1 (412) 232-3651 (from other countries)

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV is a Maryland real estate investment trust. UDF IV was formed primarily to generate current interest income by investing in secured loans and producing profits from investments in residential real estate. Additional information about UDF IV can be found on its website at www.udfiv.com. UDF IV may disseminate important information regarding its operations, including financial information, through social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

1-800-859-9338

investorrelations@umth.com

Media Contact:

Mahmoud Siddig / Lucas Pers / Dylan O’Keefe

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 895-8668

