Swifty Global Announces Launch of Swifty Sports IE, Expanding Sports Betting and Casino Services in the Irish Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dear Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR), also known as Swifty Global (Swifty), is a cutting-edge technology firm focused on creating ground-breaking solutions in the sports betting sector. Swifty aims to drive shareholder value through accelerated innovation and enhanced usability of the products the company develops. With licenses spanning across UK, Ireland, South Africa and a pending license in Malta, Swifty has successfully brought to market a revolutionary suite of offerings.

Swifty Global is thrilled to announce the official launch of Swifty Sports IE, now fully available to users across Ireland as of November 12th, 2024. This milestone brings Swifty’s state-of-the-art sportsbook and online casino services to the Irish market. Since the legalization of online sports betting in Ireland in 2015, the segment has rapidly expanded, becoming the dominant force in the country's online gambling industry. Now accounting for 41% of the market, it stands as the most popular form of iGaming. Irish gamblers are among the biggest spenders in Europe, with the online gambling market projected to reach US$1.24 billion in 2024. This growth underscores the significance of the segment and its potential for continued expansion. The rapid rise of online sports betting has been driven by key factors, including improved internet connectivity, increased mobile usage, and the growing popularity of sports and eSports betting across Ireland.

“We’re thrilled to bring Swifty Sports IE to Ireland, marking an important step in delivering an exceptional sports betting and casino experience for the region. Ireland’s dynamic market presents immense growth potential, and we’re excited to position Swifty Sports IE as a leader in this space. With access to hundreds of thousands of sporting events each month, our platform offers a premier experience tailored for the Irish users. Additionally, our ongoing merger with SGN will further strengthen our capabilities, fueling further innovation and value for our users and shareholders alike,” commented CEO, James Gibbons.

