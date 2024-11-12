SMX Announces Opening of New Facility in Fayetteville, NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX, a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation, and IT solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its newest facility in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Located just a short drive from both Ft. Liberty and Pope Army Airfield, this facility is positioned to enhance access to technology and foster strong collaboration with the surrounding Defense and Industry communities. It is a modernized facility, created to experiment with, prototype, and deliver solutions to meet current and emerging operational needs, providing a foundation for a wide array of mission support.

“We are excited to announce the grand opening of our new facility in Fayetteville. Now both local and distant Government and Industry partners have an experimentation and collaboration space to support requirements generation, validation, and complex problem solving. We will leverage this new lab capability along with innovative technology partnerships to enable accelerated digital and mission transformation outcomes for our clients,” said Dana Dewey, SMX Mission Solutions Group President.

The facility features on-site 24/7 IT and Facility Security Officer support and enables safe and secure operations for all collaborators. Technology on-site is enhanced with access to a dual Internet Service Provider failover system that includes formidable bandwidth. The facilities raised floors accommodate a comprehensive communications network with space for growth, reflecting the lab's forward-thinking infrastructure planning.

About SMX

SMX is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our services, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

