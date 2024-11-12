Kuehn Law Encourages NBR, PALT, CGBD, and PWUP Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Nabors Industries Ltd. has agreed to merge with Parker Wellbore. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Nabors would acquire all of Parker’s issued and outstanding shares in exchange for 4.8 million shares of Nabors common stock, subject to a share price collar.

Paltalk Inc. has agreed to a merger with Newtek Technology Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NewTekOne, Inc.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Carlyle Secured Lending III (“CSL III”). Under the proposed transaction terms, CSL III shareholders will receive CGBD shares at a ratio set shortly before the merger’s closing.

PowerUp Acquisition Corp is set to merge with Aspire Biopharma, Inc. After the proposed transaction is completed, Aspire’s existing shareholders will retain a majority ownership in the combined company.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at moon@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moon K. Young

Chief of Operations

Kuehn Law, PLLC

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

moon@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.