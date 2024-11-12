Gaia Partners with InfStones to Bring Scalable Node Deployments to Decentralized AI





NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, a decentralized, open-source AI infrastructure platform, has announced a strategic partnership with InfStones, a global leader in blockchain node infrastructure management. This collaboration enhances Gaia’s mission to advance permissionless, censorship-resistant AI operations by integrating InfStones’ powerful infrastructure solutions to support scalable node deployment and management.

Building a Collaborative Foundation for Decentralized AI

The partnership with InfStones is a major advancement in Gaia’s vision to democratize AI, providing a stable and reliable infrastructure for Gaia’s decentralized network of AI agents. By combining Gaia’s AI agent framework with InfStones’ robust node solutions, users gain greater access to reliable, high-performance computing to empower developers, protocols, and individuals with tools that facilitate AI development.

“At Gaia, we’re reimagining the AI landscape with decentralized infrastructure that fosters an inclusive ecosystem,” said Matt Wright, CEO of Gaia. “By partnering with InfStones, we’re making it simpler for users and developers alike to deploy and manage AI nodes securely and efficiently. This is more than a technical enhancement; it’s a step toward redefining AI accessibility on a global scale.”

Optimized Node Infrastructure

Gaia will leverage InfStones’ extensive node management solutions to enhance computing power across its network, bringing stability and responsiveness to Gaia’s AI agents. This ensures a smoother, more efficient experience for users while maintaining the integrity and reliability that are essential for a decentralized AI ecosystem.

Streamlined One-Click Node Deployment

InfStones will enable seamless, one-click deployment and hosting for Gaia’s inference nodes. This feature lowers the barrier to entry for node operators, allowing a broader base of users to participate in the Gaia network, regardless of technical experience. By simplifying access, the partnership encourages a more diverse community to contribute to and benefit from Gaia’s decentralized infrastructure.

Traffic Management and Resource Optimization for Domain Nodes

Gaia and InfStones are committed to optimizing performance across the network. Through single-click domain node deployment, users can efficiently manage traffic and resource distribution, ensuring secure, transparent, and scalable operations. This support fosters a trusted environment for developers and end-users alike, enhancing the network’s overall strength and resilience.

Driving Value in the Decentralized AI Ecosystem

Gaia’s partnership with InfStones establishes a new benchmark in decentralized AI infrastructure by advancing network scalability, enabling consistent performance across the decentralized AI ecosystem. Additionally, the partnership strengthens Gaia’s mission to deliver permissionless, censorship-resistant access to AI, promoting freedom and transparency within AI operations. By reducing barriers to entry for deploying network nodes, Gaia and InfStones are working towards a future where it’s easier than ever to contribute towards a collaborative AI knowledge network.

About Gaia

Gaia is a pioneering decentralized AI platform committed to transforming knowledge into a secure, collaborative ecosystem. Addressing issues in centralized AI—such as censorship, bias, and IP concerns—Gaia provides a knowledge-sharing framework that rewards knowledge creators while ensuring a dynamic, evolving foundation for new AI applications. With privacy and transparency at its core, Gaia is redefining AI to make knowledge accessible and protected for all.

Website: www.Gaianet.ai

GitHub: https://github.com/Gaia-AI

Twitter: @Gaianet_AI

About InfStones

Founded in 2018, InfStones is the world’s leading blockchain infrastructure provider, backed by leading investors such as Softbank, GGV, Dragonfly Capital, HashKey Capital, Qiming Venture, and SNZ. Known for reliability, security, and speed, InfStones provides comprehensive Web3 infrastructure solutions for DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and decentralized applications. Trusted by top blockchain entities, including Binance, OKX, and Chainlink, InfStones powers a growing ecosystem with a commitment to empowering developers and enterprises worldwide.

Website: https://infstones.com/

Twitter: @InfStones

