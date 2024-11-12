Sapphire Technologies Expands into Nigeria with Horizon Shores Partnership, Deploying Clean Energy Solutions for Oil and Gas Sector

Strategic collaboration leverages advanced energy recovery technology to support Nigeria’s sustainable growth and environmental goals

CERRITOS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapphire Technologies , a developer of energy recovery systems for hydrogen and natural gas industrial applications, has expanded into the Nigerian market through a strategic partnership with Horizon Shores Nigeria Ltd , a leading entity in Nigeria’s upstream and midstream oil and gas sectors with over 17 years of experience. This collaboration seeks to reshape Nigeria’s energy landscape by deploying Sapphire’s FreeSpin® In-line Turboexpander technology, an advanced energy recovery system designed to capture and convert otherwise wasted pressure energy into clean electricity.

This agreement marks Sapphire Technologies' first venture into Africa, aligning with Nigeria's environmental goals and supporting the oil and gas industry's shift towards sustainable practices. By partnering with Horizon Shores, Sapphire Technologies aims to provide clean power solutions across Nigeria’s midstream and upstream sectors, enabling oil and gas operators to enhance energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and improve economic outcomes.

“Our partnership with Horizon Shores is a milestone for Sapphire Technologies as we expand into one of Africa’s most dynamic energy markets,” said Freddie Sarhan, CEO of Sapphire Technologies. “By leveraging our FreeSpin® In-line Turboexpander technology, Nigeria could see significant gains in energy efficiency and economic resilience, reducing dependence on traditional power sources and fostering a greener future.”

“This partnership with Sapphire Technologies allows us to integrate state-of-the-art energy recovery systems, meeting Nigeria’s energy needs while supporting our commitment to environmental sustainability,” said Oluseun Olusola of Horizon Shores Nigeria Ltd. “With Sapphire’s FreeSpin® technology, we’re opening new pathways to decarbonize our industry while achieving long-term economic benefits.”

The oil and gas industry in Nigeria plays a critical role in the global energy market. As of 2024, the country’s oil and gas market size is expected to reach 4.60 billion cubic feet per day. This growth highlights the sector's prominence and expansion potential. Nigeria also holds substantial reserves of crude oil and natural gas, with 37.50 billion barrels of crude oil and condensate and an estimated 209.26 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural gas as of early 2024. These figures underscore Nigeria's pivotal position in the global oil and gas sector, amplifying the significance of Sapphire Technologies’ partnership with Horizon Shores in introducing clean energy solutions to this expanding market.

Over the next three years, Sapphire Technologies and Horizon Shores plan to deploy more than a dozen turboexpander projects, advancing Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy, while generating local jobs and expanding access to affordable power in underserved communities.

About Sapphire Technologies

Sapphire Technologies is driving global decarbonization through developing and manufacturing energy recovery systems that harness the power of gas expansion to produce reliable and clean electricity. Sapphire Technologies’ systems are designed to convert energy wasted in pressure reduction processes into electric power without interrupting operations. By recovering this wasted pressure energy, Sapphire Technologies helps customers maximize efficiencies, improve productivity, reduce carbon emissions, offset electrical costs and achieve substantial financial returns. For additional information visit: https://www.sapphiretechnologies.com .

About Horizon Shores Nigeria Ltd.

Horizon Shores is a leading indigenous services firm in Nigeria, dedicated to delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions that enhance productivity, performance, and sustainability in the energy industry. With over 17 years of business experience in Nigeria, strategic relationships with foreign technical partners, and in-depth understanding of industry complexities, we are uniquely positioned as a reference point for local content development.

Our Expertise:

Decarbonization & Clean Energy: Pressure to Power Systems.

AI-Based Predictive Monitoring: Advanced solutions for process industry optimization.

Field Instrumentation Protection: Ensuring critical equipment performance.

Oilfield Equipment Procurement: Reliable supply chain management.

Engineering Consulting: High quality Basic & Detailed Engineering Design

Pipeline fabrication & Installation: Onshore Pipeline fabrication & Installation.

Technical Manpower Supply: Skilled personnel for industry needs.



To know more about us, please visit https://www.horizon-shores.com/

