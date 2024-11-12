Brilliant Earth Unveils New Showroom in New York City's Nolita Neighborhood

The Elizabeth Street Location Expands the Company's Showroom Fleet to 39

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the opening of its first street-level showroom in New York City. The showroom is located at 255 Elizabeth Street in Nolita and expands the Company’s retail footprint to four locations in the New York Metropolitan area, a critical market for its growing Northeast customer base.

The inviting floorplan includes a jewelry try-on bar, offering customers a hands-on and engaging holiday shopping experience and includes dedicated private spaces for the Company’s signature one-on-one bridal and fine jewelry appointments.

“We are committed to serving our customers where they live and shop, ensuring that our personalized and joyful shopping experience is always within reach,” said Beth Gerstein, co-founder and CEO. “Opening our doors in this vibrant Nolita neighborhood, particularly during the holiday season, is an exciting step forward for us, and we look forward to serving this dynamic community.”

The opening of the Nolita showroom provides customers in the greater New York Metropolitan area with two convenient options in Manhattan, along with additional locations in Brooklyn and at the Roosevelt Field Mall on Long Island.

“This new location is an important milestone in our brand's evolution," commented Chief Brand Officer Pam Catlett. "As our first street-level location in New York, we’re delighted to bring our distinct bridal, wedding and fine jewelry collections to more consumers. We are thrilled to be in this vital New York City neighborhood that's always been a center of style and self-expression.”

Brilliant Earth’s award-winning engagement rings will be available for customers interested in immediate purchases, alongside design-your-own pieces and personalized service via 1:1 appointments. Customers can also explore the Company’s newest fine jewelry collections, including the Jane Goodall Collection, the Perfect Collection, the Sol Collection, as well as other fine jewelry, including Zodiac pendants, nameplate necklaces, and bold gemstone cocktail rings.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. With 2023 full-year revenue of $446 million and 13 consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA since its initial public offering in 2021, the Company’s mission since its 2005 founding has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 39 showrooms across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

