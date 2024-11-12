Cemtrex’s Vicon Industries Unveils the Next Evolution of Camera Technology with NEXT™ Modular Camera System

Next Generation Modular Camera Platform That Delivers: Rapid Installation, AI Processing Capabilities, Advanced Onboard Technologies and Integrations

Hauppauge, NY, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, today announced that its subsidiary, Vicon Industries, unveiled NEXT™, a next generation modular camera platform that transforms how security integrators and end-users install, interact, and support their camera systems.

NEXT completely rethinks the traditional camera experience by reducing installation time from hours to minutes, leveraging the most powerful AI processing capabilities on the market, and deploying advanced onboard technologies and integrations.

Rapid Installation: NEXT features Vicon’s groundbreaking patented snap-and-twist design, so installers can set up each camera in under five minutes without specialized tools. Once installed, remote positioning allows installers—and even end users—to set the perfect field-of-view from anywhere within seconds. Additionally, its unique modular design combined with its interchangeable mix-and-match components, supports endless customer applications without the need for additional training or tools.

“Saving up to 45 minutes of setup time per camera gives our partners a powerful advantage, especially when you need to install hundreds of cameras on a job site,” said Haim Shain, Sr. Vice President of Product Management. “Furthermore, because of the easy setup, built-in intelligence, and remote positioning, they won’t have to return to the site just to adjust the field-of-view, re-tune the camera, clean the lens, etc., which means integrators can spend less time servicing old business and focus more on winning new customers. This efficiency cuts their project costs tremendously, which can help them be more competitive in their bids, ultimately delivering more to their bottom lines.”

Saagar Govil, CEO of Vicon Industries, added, “NEXT embodies our vision of security technology as more than passive recording—it’s an active tool that delivers intelligence. Most security cameras today are outdated, built on disjointed technologies that have been stacked on top of each other for over 50 years. With NEXT, we started from scratch, seeking to redefine what a camera can be. NEXT possesses features that truly address modern organizations’ unique security needs and integration challenges that come with them.”

“That’s why we built NEXT from the ground up with the latest AI technology—30x more powerful than our award-winning Roughneck AI cameras,” Shain added. “Customers who invest in the NEXT solution today will benefit from frequent and regular future enhancements, many of which are already on deck. For example, additional advanced on-board technologies, such AI noise cancellation and the seamless integration with IoT devices, will be available via a simple firmware update in the very near future. Additionally, the modular design of NEXT lends itself to an expanding ecosystem of sensors to further support the growing needs of today’s businesses.”

NEXT integrates seamlessly into Vicon’s existing ecosystem, enhancing intelligent forensic searches within both Valerus, Vicon’s on-premises Video Management System, and Anavio, its cloud-based platform. With Anavio, NEXT also supports face-based People Search, enabling users to track suspicious individuals throughout their facilities with precision and ease. Vicon is currently certifying NEXT with the industry's other top video management systems, allowing customers to leverage the camera’s innovative features without having to rip and replace their existing systems and infrastructure.

"NEXT represents a strategic shift for Vicon. By integrating with other major video management systems, we’re expanding beyond our own ecosystem to deliver broader value in the security market. Many enterprises are not in the position to switch video management systems, but they can still take advantage of NEXT’s benefits with its seamless integration into their existing platform. The process is already underway, and we expect final certification with the top five video management systems prior to shipping," Govil concluded.

The company is taking orders now, and the NEXT solution will start shipping in Q1 2025.

Where to See NEXT

In conjunction with the announcement Vicon is kicking off a webinar series to showcase NEXT with an exclusive webinar scheduled for November 14 for existing Vicon customers. The company will be exhibiting at upcoming tradeshows, starting with ISC East at the Jacob Javitz Center in New York City (November 19-21). Additional information about NEXT is available here https://vicon-security.com/introducing-next.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is a company that owns two operating subsidiaries: Vicon Industries Inc and Advanced Industrial Services Inc.

Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc., is a global leader in advanced security and surveillance technology to safeguard businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals and cities. Since 1967, Vicon delivers mission-critical security surveillance systems, specializing in engineering complete security solutions that simplify deployment, operation and ongoing maintenance. Vicon provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the U.S. and around the world, offering a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions. For more information visit www.vicon-security.com

AIS – Advanced Industrial Services, a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc., is a premier provider of industrial contracting services including millwrighting, rigging, piping, electrical, welding. AIS Installs high precision equipment in a wide variety of industrial markets including automotive, printing & graphics, industrial automation, packaging, and chemicals. AIS owns and operates a modern fleet of custom designed specialty equipment to assure safe and quick installation of your production equipment. Our talented staff participates in recurring instructional training, provided to ensure that the most current industry methods are being utilized to provide an efficient and safe working environment. For more information visit www.ais-york.com

For more information visit www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.





