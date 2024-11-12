Thumzup Launches Video Capabilities and Integration with Instagram Reels

Thumzup revolutionizes influencer marketing, enabling individuals to monetize their video posts on Instagram Reels by partnering with participating advertisers.



Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TZUP), a leading provider of innovative social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media, today announced the beta launch of its highly anticipated video capabilities, including integration with Instagram Reels (Instagram and its trademark are owned by Meta Platforms, Inc.).

“We are excited to unveil our new video posting feature and its integration with Instagram Reels. I strongly believe Thumzup’s integration with Instagram Reels should significantly accelerate our growth. This new feature in our ad-tech platform provides our community of users with new opportunities to monetize their creativity while offering our advertisers a more dynamic way to connect with audiences on one of the most popular social media platforms,” stated Thumzup Chief Executive Officer Robert Steele. “With an audience of over 726 million unique users, Instagram Reels’ provides enormous reach and engagement [1] . We expect Thumzup’s Instagram Reels integration will be transformative for our community, advertisers, and shareholders.”

The addition of our new video posting feature provides users with multiple ways to engage and share content, building upon its successful track record with single-photo posts. To date, the platform has facilitated more than 23,000 paid posts and paid its creators/users approximately $230,000.

Reels account for 50% of time spent on Instagram. (Meta Investor Relations)

Instagram Reels are played over 140 billion times a day. (Instagram for Business)

Over 35% of Instagram feed posts are Reels. (Datareportal)

The average Instagram Reels engagement rate is 1.23%. (Socialinsider)

The beta launch allows Thumzup to gather both advertiser and user feedback and fine-tune the video experience before a full-scale rollout. This strategic approach will ensure a seamless and rewarding experience for both creators and advertisers by allowing click-through capabilities and in-video purchasing as well as more data sets.

Download Thumzup today to learn more about the beta program and start creating engaging video content. The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS Los Angeles and in KTLA .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

