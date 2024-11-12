Alation Deepens Connectivity Across the Modern Data Stack with Integrations for AWS QuickSight, Coalesce, and Microsoft Power BI

The broadened partner ecosystem empowers organizations to unlock value from data and AI initiatives by connecting and governing data across critical sources

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 12, 2024 – Alation, Inc. , the data intelligence company , today announced an expanded technical partner ecosystem and new and deepened integrations with AWS QuickSight, Azure Cosmos DB, Coalesce, Dremio, InfoArchive, Microsoft Power BI, OneStream, Qualytics, Starburst Galaxy, and TrustLogix. These integrations build on Alation’s Open Connector Framework and enable organizations to gain insights across the modern data stack while empowering users to leverage data and AI for sustained growth, competitive advantage, and increased value from their data initiatives.

As data and business leaders face rising pressure to demonstrate ROI from data and AI investments, they are turning to database, data transformation, and analytics cloud tools to maximize the potential of their enterprise data. These investments often add complexity, with critical data remaining siloed across departments. According to McKinsey , 72% of organizations now use AI in at least one business unit, requiring vast volumes of trusted, AI-ready data and increasing the demand for teams to manage diverse data sources and complex integrations to fuel AI models. Yet, with hundreds of isolated data sources scattered across the modern data stack, users struggle to find, understand, and govern the data needed to support AI and drive data-informed decisions.

Organizations need a single-pane-of-glass view that enables both technical and business users to access, manage, and govern data effectively at scale. Alation’s expanded connectivity across the modern data stack and cloud ecosystems enables enterprises to build a best-of-breed data environment that unifies information across an organization. By integrating metadata from more than 100 enterprise data sources, Alation provides a complete, real-time view of the data landscape, keeps data up-to-date by tracking changes, and reveals usage patterns unique to each organization. This empowers users to discover trusted data, identify high-value assets, and recognize key contributors. These insights help organizations make informed decisions and unlock the full potential of their data and AI initiatives—accelerating time-to-insight and driving impactful business outcomes.

"This partnership empowers our joint customers to seamlessly integrate their data across multiple platforms and build a strong foundation for successful AI projects and advanced analytics,” said CJ Oordt , VP of Alliances at Coalesce. “By visualizing data origins and understanding cascading changes within the data ecosystem, organizations can track data throughout its lifecycle, providing essential context for data lineage. This helps break down silos, creates instant access to trusted information, and accelerates the creation of superior data-driven products, making it easy for teams to focus on what matters and dramatically shortens the time to insight.”

“An organization’s ability to stay agile and adopt new technologies depends on the quality and accessibility of its data,” said David Chao, CMO and Head of Technology Alliances at Alation. “Alation is transforming complex data stacks into unified, platform-based ecosystems that make trusted data a first-class resource for informed decision-making, accelerating time-to-insight and reducing the burden on data and AI teams. With our expanded connectivity, including over 100 connectors for a wide range of data sources, organizations gain a single source of truth across their entire data ecosystem. This ensures their teams have instant access to trusted data, empowering them to drive impactful outcomes from their AI and data initiatives.”

Read the blog, “ Gain Full Visibility Into Your Data Stack with Alation and Coalesce ,” and discover how the Alation Open Connector Framework connects and governs data across essential sources to power valuable insights and intelligence across the enterprise.

