Fortanix and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Fortanix’s Cybersecurity and Post Quantum Cryptography Solutions to the Public Sector

Partnership Helps Federal Agencies Deliver on National Cybersecurity Strategy to Protect Data

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortanix® Inc., a leader in data-first cybersecurity and pioneer of Confidential Computing, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Fortanix’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint.

“Fortanix believes that Public Sector business, led by opportunities in the U.S. Government, will represent major growth opportunities for the company,” said Anand Kashyap, CEO and Co-founder of Fortanix. “We continue to make investments in our team to support Civilian, Defense and Intelligence Community customers. We look forward to working with the top distributor in this market to aid Federal agencies and State Governments in solving their immediate and emerging data security challenges.”

Through this collaboration, Fortanix and Carahsoft will deliver Fortanix solutions to address the most important data security challenges today, including advanced cryptography and key management, securing AI and machine learning and post-quantum computing preparedness. This partnership will enable Federal agencies and State and Local Governments to defend data across critical infrastructure, disarm threat actors and build a resilient future.

The agreement adds to the number of partnerships Fortanix and Carahsoft already have in place with Federal resellers and system integrators. Fortanix has also worked in collaboration with Intel and large system integrators to validate the application of Confidential Computing to protect sensitive data and application software when in use, in support of U.S. healthcare agency requirements.

“Fortanix Data Security Manager and Fortanix Key Insight, the company’s Confidential Computing-powered solutions, are a proven way for Government agencies to protect Public Sector data,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “Civilian and defense-focused agencies have already successfully used Fortanix solutions, and Carahsoft and our resellers look forward to helping many other Federal and State and Local, and Education customers experience the same benefits when it comes to addressing the latest data security challenges.”

This partnership reinforces Fortanix's commitment to delivering innovative technology that solves major data security problems for Governments across the globe. Fortanix has gained extensive experience in the application of its data security technology, which is secured by Confidential Computing, within different U.S. Government application contexts.

In the healthcare domain, Fortanix has collaborated with Intel and large system integrators to demonstrate a secure and scalable architecture for real-world evidence (RWE) collection and analysis. Fortanix has also demonstrated the application of Confidential Computing technology to protect classified workloads and enhance national security.

At the Intel Public Sector Summit in November 2023, Fortanix presented a secure federated machine learning architecture to train a signal rectifier model for distributed wind turbines. This solution used a genetic AI algorithm, deployed using Confidential Computing, to improve data quality for resilient operational control and protection of critical national infrastructure, in accordance with U.S. (National Security Memorandum) NSM-22.

Additional Resources

Fortanix’s products are available through SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information on Fortanix’s role in protecting the Public Sector, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or Fortanix@carahsoft.com; or:

About Fortanix

Fortanix is a global leader in data security. Our unified platform, powered by Confidential Computing, future-proofs your data security and makes it simple for organizations to discover, assess, and remediate cybersecurity risks. Our post-quantum-ready cryptographic solutions help organizations thwart cloud and AI data exposure threats and enable secure innovation. Trusted by leading brands and government agencies, Fortanix empowers enterprises to secure their most sensitive data at rest, in motion, and in use and remain compliant with regulations worldwide. For more information, visit www.fortanix.com.

Contact

BOCA Communications for Fortanix

Fortanix@bocacommunications.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.