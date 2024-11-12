LogicMark Partners with Black Knight Medical to Expand Government Sales and Access to Life-Saving Medical Alert Devices for Veterans Nationwide

The collaboration will also allow LogicMark to support Black Knight Medical, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, in building and growing its business nationally

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc . (Nasdaq: LGMK), a provider of personal safety, emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and technology for the growing care and safety economy, today announced a strategic partnership with Black Knight Medical, LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). This collaboration will enable LogicMark to leverage Black Knight Medical’s expertise in medical supply distribution and government contracting to enhance access to medical alert devices for veterans across the U.S.

The partnership combines Black Knight Medical’s proficiency in government contracting and medical supply distribution with LogicMark’s cutting-edge technology in medical alert systems. Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on submitting bids for government contracts. The partnership enhances LogicMark’s ability to pursue government contracts with preferential status, expanding its reach within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and other government agencies. Together, LogicMark and Black Knight Medical will increase the availability of life-saving medical alert devices, such as the Freedom Alert Mini, Guardian Alert 911 Plus, Guardian Alert 911, and Freedom Alert, for veterans.

“We are thrilled to partner with Black Knight Medical, an organization that shares our unwavering commitment to supporting veterans. This partnership strengthens our ability to provide veterans with essential medical alert devices, empowering them to live independently and securely,” said Chia-Lin Simmons, President and Chief Executive Officer of LogicMark. “This collaboration also reflects on our broader goals of growing LogicMark’s government business and working with agencies at every level to get our life-saving technology into the hands of veterans.”

Ron Thomas, President of Black Knight Medical, emphasized the significance of the collaboration. “We’re deeply committed to ensuring veterans have access to the resources they need to live healthier and safer lives. We look forward to having LogicMark leverage our network to help veterans throughout the United States,” he said.

An SDVOSB, or Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, is a small company owned and run by someone who served in the military and came back with a lasting injury/disability from service. The goal of SDVOSBs is to support veterans who served and sacrificed for the country by giving them preference for government contracts and helping them build and grow businesses. The federal government has a government-wide procurement goal of awarding at least 5% of federal contract award dollars to SDVOSBs each fiscal year .

This strategic alliance has national implications, as LogicMark is authorized to sell its medical alert devices to any government agency nationwide. For over 17 years, LogicMark has been a trusted provider of medical alert systems to the VA and other government agencies. This new collaboration with Black Knight Medical represents an important step in expanding that legacy.

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) is on a mission to let people of all ages lead a life with dignity, independence, and the joy of possibility. The Company provides personal safety, personal emergency response systems (PERS), software apps, health communications devices, services, and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. Made up of a team of leading technologists with a deep understanding of IoT, AI, and machine learning and a passionate focus on understanding consumer needs, LogicMark is dedicated to building a 'Care Village' with proprietary technology and creating innovative solutions for the care economy. The Company's PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors, and direct-to-consumer. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments. For more information, visit LogicMark.com .

About Black Knight Medical, LLC

Founded in 2017, Black Knight Medical is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in medical supply distribution and consulting. With a deep understanding of the needs of the veteran community, Black Knight Medical works to ensure veterans have access to high-quality healthcare products and services. The company focuses on supporting government entities and veteran-owned businesses, bringing valuable expertise to navigating the complexities of government contracting. For more information, visit Black Knight Medical .

