Mayhill Crossing: Newest Rental Community Now Open in Denton, TX

DENTON, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayhill Crossing , a brand new rental community located in Denton, TX, is now open. Developed by Provident Multi-Family, a division of Dallas, TX based Provident and professionally managed by Willow Bridge Property Company, Mayhill Crossing is a desirable residential community that merges tasteful design with comfort and convenience.

Located at 4600 East McKinney Street, Mayhill Crossing features 264 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. With floor plans ranging from 732 to 1,151 square feet and essential housing options for those qualified, the community has something for everyone. Each apartment is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood-style flooring, and washers and dryers included ensuring a luxurious yet comfortable lifestyle. Select first floor units have spacious private yards, great for pet owners. All apartments have a patio or balcony.

The amenities at Mayhill Crossing are designed to enhance residents' quality of life. The community boasts a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool, dog park, spacious courtyard with games and meticulously landscaped grounds. Additionally, residents will enjoy access to an 8,600 square foot stylish clubhouse, business center, conference room, and game room catering to both personal and professional needs.

“Our mission with Mayhill Crossing is to create a vibrant and welcoming community where residents can enjoy modern conveniences in a serene setting,” said Nick Stark, Managing Director of Asset Management at Provident. “We are excited to offer a living experience that combines stylish accommodations with exceptional amenities, all within a prime location.”

Mayhill Crossing’s strategic location provides easy access to downtown historic Denton, major highways, airports, shopping centers, dining options, and entertainment venues, making it an ideal choice for those who value convenience and connectivity. The community is also situated near top-rated schools and healthcare facilities, ensuring that all essential services are within reach.

Prospective residents can visit the leasing office or the community’s website at Mayhillcrossing.com for more information and to schedule a tour with the team.

About Provident:

Provident is a privately held real estate and investment firm that has thrived through three decades and multiple market cycles with foresight, depth of experience, and a unique ability to adapt to shifting demands, market trends and challenging economic cycles. Provident seeks to provide exceptional risk-adjusted returns to its investor partners through superior development of opportunistic and value-added strategies. Since its formation in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in more than $5.9 billion worth of real estate projects across the country. For more information, please visit www.providentrealty.net.

About Willow Bridge Property Company

Founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as Lincoln Property Company, Willow Bridge Property Company is one of the United States’ most respected full service residential property companies, operating a successful portfolio in 75 markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Willow Bridge proudly employs over 4,500 team members, has built over 200,000 apartments and manages 200,000 units for its clients. To learn more, visit willowbridgepc.com .

