GLMX Hires Paul Higdon and Lawrence Waldman to Support Product Expansion

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLMX, a leading global provider of intuitive technology solutions for Repurchase Agreements (repo), Securities Lending, Total Return Swaps and Money Markets, reported the hiring of Paul Higdon as Chief Product Officer and Lawrence Waldman as Head of Client Experience.

GLMX has built a reputation for award-winning innovative technology and client support serving an ever growing and diversified client base, including broker dealers, asset managers, hedge funds, money market funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and agent lenders, transacting in multiple asset classes.

Paul Higdon, based in London, has over 20 years’ experience as Chief Product and Technology officer in the Treasury Management vendor space including ION, Hazeltree and SimCorp. He joined GLMX earlier this year to help accelerate the build and rollout of an expanding suite of products to serve new client segments and their evolving needs for workflow, data and access to liquidity.

Lawrence Waldman, based in New York, recently joined to lead the Client Experience function globally. He has 25 years of experience leading Customer Success and Support teams in global organizations including Thomson Reuters, Morningstar and Exegy.

“At GLMX we recognize that the foundation of exceptional customer experience lies in the intersection of products which solve problems and people who can help clients to maximize the value of our offering. Paul and Lawrence bring considerable experience and expertise to scale those functions as our business continues to see rapid growth,” said GLMX Chief Operating Officer, Andy Wiblin.

Glenn Havlicek, GLMX Co-Founder and CEO added, “Paul and Lawrence join us at a critical time, when our powerful growth needs proven hands to extend its trajectory while maintaining the highest levels of product quality and client care which got us here in the first place.”

About GLMX

GLMX is a technology company serving the capital markets and is a leading global provider of transformative technology for equities and fixed income securities financing. With offices in North America, the United Kingdom, and Asia-Pacific, global buy-side and sell-side institutions rely on GLMX for access to enhanced market liquidity and to maximize trade lifecycle efficiency and reporting.

GLMX’s powerful market position continues to grow as it diversifies, taking its proven model into adjacent market sectors such as Total Return Swaps (TRS), and Time Deposits, CDs, and Commercial Paper. For more information about GLMX, please visit https://www.glmx.com/.

